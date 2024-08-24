Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kealan Dillon’s first-half free-kick finish settled the points in Dungannon Swifts’ favour over Ballymena United and secured a first win of the Sports Direct Premiership season for Rodney McAree’s men.

F-T: DUNGANNON SWIFTS 1 BALLYMENA UNITED 0

93: Carson long-range drive but Solis Grogan down to push behind

90: Carson's sweeping pass sends Gawne clear down the right but his end product fails to trouble Dungannon

Dungannon Swifts boss Rodney McAree. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

85: Nelson heads goalwards central from a few yards out off Lafferty's corner-kick but Solis Grogan is behind it

81: Wonderful cross from wide on the left by McCurry travels across the face of goal without a decisive Ballymena touch

77: Ballymena goal ruled out for offside as Lafferty's free-kick is knocked on by O'Donnell but flag up after Kennedy converts

63: Good work by Scott and his cross deflects off McCallion to loop up but, under pressure from Galvin, Johnston claims

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

60: Deep throw-in from Nelson is flicked goalwards by McMurray but Solis Grogan on hand to collect

56: Neat football by the Swifts to send Dillon in on goal but his attempt is stopped by strong hands from Johnston

46: SUB (Ballymena) - McMurray on for Loughran

H-T: Dungannon Swifts 1 Ballymena United 0

44: Curling effort by the sparkling Alves deflected just wide

39: Scott with another attempt from distance but his central shot fails to test Solis Grogan

38: Smart play by Scott to carve out space for a Ballymena effort which Solis Grogan drops down low to push away

32: Great chance for Ballymena as Kennedy feeds Lafferty down the left and his low cross is met on the run by Scott but he's unable to adjust to steer home

30: Glancing header by S.Scott towards the far post drifting wide but Nelson on hand to clear

21: Brown’s low drive from the edge of the area is deflected just the wrong side of the post for a corner-kick

19: GOAL – Dungannon Swifts 1 (Dillon) Ballymena United 0

Dillon’s free-kick effort finds the net from wide on the left

9: Delightful cross whipped over from the left across the face of goal but superb defending a few yards out by Lafferty clears the ball over the bar with Alves waiting to net

6: Solis Grogan's attempted clearance instead falls towards Ballymena's Lafferty but his effort fails to trouble the goalkeeper

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Solis Grogan, S.Scott, Curry, Owens (J.Scott, 76), Galvin (Hegarty, 66), Dillon (Hutchinson, 66), Alves, Glenny, McGinty, McAleese (King, 76), Bigirimana.

Subs (not used): Ritchie, Taggert, Mitchell.

BALLYMENA UNITED: Johnston, Nelson, Lafferty, Rocks (McCallion, 56), Kennedy, Scott (Gawne, 75), O’Donnell, McCurry, Loughran (McMurray, 46), Brown, Carson.

Subs (not used): Davidson, Barr, Stewart, Hood.