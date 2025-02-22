STORY OF THE MATCH: Glenavon 0 Crusaders 1 – Old boy Daniel Larmour with decisive moment to end hosts' run
F-T: Glenavon 0 Crusaders 1
96: Blaney off after the clash of heads with O’Connor – leaving Crusaders with 10 having used all three subsitute windows
95: SUB (Glenavon) - Snoddy for O'Connor
91: O’Connor with a clear path to goal but Ryan gets a crucial glove on the Crues substitute as he attempts to round the home goakeeper
90: YELLOW (Crusaders) - Larmour
88: SUB (Crusaders) – Barr for Weir
86: YELLOW (Crusaders) – Lowry
85: SUB (Crusaders) - Williamson for Jewitt-White
77: SUB (Glenavon) – McKeown for Murphy
66: SUB (Glenavon) – Prendergast and Heaney for McDaid and Atherton
65: SUB (Crusaders) - O'Connor for Boyd
64: Lowry heads just over the bar off O’Rourke’s in-swinging free-kick
62: Ryan comes to claim Stewart's free-kick delivery but is unable to hold and Quinn hacks away
56: YELLOW (Crusaders) - Jewitt-White
46: Ryan forced into a smart save to deny Stewart after Boyd’s set-up inside the box
H-T: Glenavon 0 Crusaders 1
42: GOAL – Glenavon 0 Crusaders 1 (Larmour) O’Rourke’s free-kick – awarded in the face of strong appeals by the hosts – travels from deep across the packed penalty area and Larmour guides home at the far post
41: YELLOW (Glenavon) - McDaid
35: Glenavon appeals for a spot-kick turned down for a second time inside a few minutes after O’Rourke’s challenge on Atherton
32: Quinn's delicate curling free-kick comes back down off the underside of the crossbar - but with the big talking point if instead Glenavon should have had a penalty for the foul by Callacher on McDaid. Referee Ian McNabb adjudged it right on the edge of the area
28: Lowry feeds Stewart but Carlin steps in to block at the far post
25: YELLOW (Crusaders) - Weir
15: O'Connor attempts to create space for a shot but Larmour steps in to clear and then, off the well-worked corner-kick, a sliding O'Sullivan just fails to steer goalwards Malone's curling ball into the danger area
7: Good work by Toure is rewarded when Malone cuts inside on the right but Tuffey proves behind the effort from around the edge of the box
6: Same attacking trio almost combine for a Glenavon goal as McDaid shows brilliant control and vision on the halfway line to release Campbell and the first-time cross from the left is just beyond a supporting O'Connor
4: A clever Campbell flick is then headed on by O'Connor and McDaid picks up possession but Tuffey stops the shot at the cost of a corner-kick
GLENAVON: Tadhg Ryan, David Toure, Len O’Sullivan, Jack Malone, David McDaid, Peter Campbell, Niall Quinn, Christopher Atherton, Harry Murphy, Michael O’Connor, Sean Carlin.
Subs: Mark Byrne, Matthew Snoddy, Harry Lynch, Barney McKeown, Aaron Prendergast, Aaron Heaney, Ben Wilson.
CRUSADERS: Jonny Tuffey, Jimmy Callacher, Robbie Weir, Harry Jewitt-White, Jordan Stewart, Jacob Blaney, Jarlath O’Rourke, Daniel Larmour, Jay Boyd, Harry Franklin.
Subs: Rian Brown, Josh Williamson, Malachy Smith, Josh O’Connor, Lloyd Anderson, Ewlis Barr, Brandon Downey.
Referee: Ian McNabb.
