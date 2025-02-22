STORY OF THE MATCH: Glenavon 0 Crusaders 1 – Old boy Daniel Larmour with decisive moment to end hosts' run

Patrick Van Dort
By Patrick Van Dort

News Letter sports editor

Published 22nd Feb 2025, 17:09 BST

Glenavon’s six-game unbeaten run across the Sports Direct Premiership dating back to December 21 was stopped off a goal by former Lurgan Blues defender Daniel Larmour as Crusaders left Lurgan with victory.

F-T: Glenavon 0 Crusaders 1

96: Blaney off after the clash of heads with O’Connor – leaving Crusaders with 10 having used all three subsitute windows

95: SUB (Glenavon) - Snoddy for O'Connor

Peter Campbell reacts under a challenge by Crusaders' Harry Jewitt-White during the Glenavon home Sports Direct Premiership clash. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)Peter Campbell reacts under a challenge by Crusaders' Harry Jewitt-White during the Glenavon home Sports Direct Premiership clash. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)
Peter Campbell reacts under a challenge by Crusaders' Harry Jewitt-White during the Glenavon home Sports Direct Premiership clash. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

91: O’Connor with a clear path to goal but Ryan gets a crucial glove on the Crues substitute as he attempts to round the home goakeeper

90: YELLOW (Crusaders) - Larmour

88: SUB (Crusaders) – Barr for Weir

86: YELLOW (Crusaders) – Lowry

85: SUB (Crusaders) - Williamson for Jewitt-White

77: SUB (Glenavon) – McKeown for Murphy

66: SUB (Glenavon) – Prendergast and Heaney for McDaid and Atherton

65: SUB (Crusaders) - O'Connor for Boyd

64: Lowry heads just over the bar off O’Rourke’s in-swinging free-kick

62: Ryan comes to claim Stewart's free-kick delivery but is unable to hold and Quinn hacks away

56: YELLOW (Crusaders) - Jewitt-White

46: Ryan forced into a smart save to deny Stewart after Boyd’s set-up inside the box

H-T: Glenavon 0 Crusaders 1

42: GOAL – Glenavon 0 Crusaders 1 (Larmour) O’Rourke’s free-kick – awarded in the face of strong appeals by the hosts – travels from deep across the packed penalty area and Larmour guides home at the far post

41: YELLOW (Glenavon) - McDaid

35: Glenavon appeals for a spot-kick turned down for a second time inside a few minutes after O’Rourke’s challenge on Atherton

32: Quinn's delicate curling free-kick comes back down off the underside of the crossbar - but with the big talking point if instead Glenavon should have had a penalty for the foul by Callacher on McDaid. Referee Ian McNabb adjudged it right on the edge of the area

28: Lowry feeds Stewart but Carlin steps in to block at the far post

25: YELLOW (Crusaders) - Weir

15: O'Connor attempts to create space for a shot but Larmour steps in to clear and then, off the well-worked corner-kick, a sliding O'Sullivan just fails to steer goalwards Malone's curling ball into the danger area

7: Good work by Toure is rewarded when Malone cuts inside on the right but Tuffey proves behind the effort from around the edge of the box

6: Same attacking trio almost combine for a Glenavon goal as McDaid shows brilliant control and vision on the halfway line to release Campbell and the first-time cross from the left is just beyond a supporting O'Connor

4: A clever Campbell flick is then headed on by O'Connor and McDaid picks up possession but Tuffey stops the shot at the cost of a corner-kick

GLENAVON: Tadhg Ryan, David Toure, Len O’Sullivan, Jack Malone, David McDaid, Peter Campbell, Niall Quinn, Christopher Atherton, Harry Murphy, Michael O’Connor, Sean Carlin.

Subs: Mark Byrne, Matthew Snoddy, Harry Lynch, Barney McKeown, Aaron Prendergast, Aaron Heaney, Ben Wilson.

CRUSADERS: Jonny Tuffey, Jimmy Callacher, Robbie Weir, Harry Jewitt-White, Jordan Stewart, Jacob Blaney, Jarlath O’Rourke, Daniel Larmour, Jay Boyd, Harry Franklin.

Subs: Rian Brown, Josh Williamson, Malachy Smith, Josh O’Connor, Lloyd Anderson, Ewlis Barr, Brandon Downey.

Referee: Ian McNabb.

