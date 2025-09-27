Glenavon’s wait for a first point now sits at nine Premiership games after goals by Adam Brooks and Lloyd Anderson wrapped up a 2-0 victory in Lurgan for Crusaders.

Here’s the story of the match:

F-T: Glenavon 0 Crusaders 2

91: SUB (Crusaders) – Beattie on for Williamson

Glenavon's Luke Cartwright (right) and Ryan Donnelly battling during Crusaders' visit to Mourneview Park in the Sports Direct Premiership. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press)

83: Probing passing by Crusaders ends with Brooks attempting to force the ball goalwards in the box but Glenavon get numbers around the danger

81: YELLOW (Crusaders) - Oilibhear McCart

74: Anderson snapshot from distance just past the post

70: SUBS (Glenavon) - Murphy and McGovern on for Cartwright and O'Connor

68: YELLOW (Crusaders) - Odhran McCart

67: YELLOW (Glenavon) - Malone

65: GOAL - Glenavon 0 Crusaders 2 (Anderson)

Anderson with the follow-up close-range drive after McClelland blocks Brooks' attempt on the line following lovely play by Dunlop

62: SUB (Glenavon) - McClelland on for McKeown

61: Brooks’ diving header off a clever Oilibhear McCart curling pass dropped into the box but it proves just wide of the post

55: SUB (Glenavon) – Bosakani for McDaid

54: Now it’s the turn of Crusaders to carve out an opening on the break – but Carney makes another superb save

53: YELLOW (Crusaders) – Williamson

53: A thrilling passage of play across the early stages of the second half as a Glenavon break features efforts by Smith, O'Connor and O'Kane but Tuffey stands strong in the face of quickfire pressure

50: Excellent running in possession from Brooks to hold off McKeown then twist back inside and find the supporting Dunlop but Carney drops low to his right with a superb save

46: SUB (Crusaders) – Hamilton for Donnelly

46: SUB (Glenavon) - Kee for Carlin

H-T: Glenavon 0 Crusaders 1

35: After periods of some misplaced passing and home frustration, Glenavon show patient build-up play over a number of phases before Smith's dangerous inswinging cross proves just beyond those crowded around the back post

29: Crusaders counter but McMullan shows strength to step in and block Brooks' attempt on the edge of the box

26: O'Connor's flicked header falls in behind the Crusaders backline to offer McDaid an opening and he battles between two opponents before the danger is cleared

19: Dunlop adds to his bright start by firing goalwards in off the left but Carney proves behind the attempt from distance

15: McKeown strides forward with the ball to the edge of the penalty area and attempts to slip a pass into Malone's path but Anderson tracks the run and helps reduce the threat

15: Glenavon lose possession off a corner-kick routine and Crusaders break, with Williamson releasing Dunlop but O'Kane covers at the back post

12: Smith's inswinging free-kick from the right just too high for Cartwright to connect from a promising position a few yards out

10: GOAL - Glenavon 0 Crusaders 1 (Brooks)

Forsythe runs forward from deep and possession falls to Oilibhear McCart, with his measured pass splitting the backline allowing Brooks to round Carney and convert via the underside of the crossbar

2: Bright run by Smith cutting inside from the right wing and holding off away pressure but his effort clears the crossbar

GLENAVON: Jacob Carney, Jordan McMullan, Luke Cartwright, Barney McKeown, Jack Malone, David McDaid, Stephen Mallon, Oran O’Kane, Michael O’Connor, Corey Smith, Sean Carlin.

Subs: Mark Byrne, Patrick Burns, Harry Murphy, Kyle McClelland, Joshua Kee, Bridel Bosakani, Paul McGovern.

CRUSADERS: Jonny Tuffey, Kurtis Forsythe, Adam Brooks, Elliot Dunlop, Evan Easton, Jarlath O’Rourke, Josh Williamson, Odhran McCart, Oilibhear McCart, Ryan Donnelly, Lloyd Anderson.

Subs: Musa Dibaga Nimaga, Brendan Jack Hamilton, Leon Barr, Matthew Beattie, Ben Harrison, Joshua Ritchie, Aureli Karrabecaj.