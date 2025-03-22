Tiarnan O’Connor was introduced into play at the start of the second half and the Larne substitute produced the game’s decisive moment to secure victory over Glenavon.

F-T: Glenavon 0 Larne 1

94: Another late home opening as Snoddy's ball ends with Campbell bursting into the box but Ferguson is able to gather

93: Late chance for a Glenavon equaliser as the ball falls to Lynch off Campbell's delivery but he can only clear the crossbar in the packed box

Glenavon's David McDaid (left) and Larne's Sean Graham competing in the Sports Direct Premiership at Mourneview Park. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

92: YELLOW (Glenavon) - Toure

88: SUB (Glenavon) - Prendergast for McKeown

85: SUB (Glenavon) - Snoddy for Malone

78: SUB (Larne) - Devlin for McEneff

73: GOAL - Glenavon 0 Larne 1 (O'Connor)

Rare miscue by McKeown leaves O'Neill in on goal and he squares it for O'Connor to gain a crucial touch and the ball trundles over the line off the post

70: Larne break - with Glenavon's appeals for a free-kick ignored - but Ryan saves O'Neill's attempt

66: Gallagher sends the ball into the box from deep after a corner-kick is cleared but Ryan is on hand to collect

64: Graham fires goalwards from distance but it fails to test Ryan

64: SUB (Larne) - Bayode for Randall

58: Brave play by goalkeeper Ryan to claim the ball twice - under pressure from O'Neill then O'Connor

56: YELLOW (Glenavon) – Murphy

55: Larne relief after Campbell slips in McDaid and his measured ball across the front of goal leads to a scramble and the referee opts for a free-kick in favour of the visitors

51: YELLOW (Larne) - Gallagher

46: SUB (Larne) - O'Connor for Ryan

H-T: Glenavon 0 Larne 0

43: Campbell's quickly-taken free-kick is picked up by O'Sullivan and the cross eventually drops for Malone to head goalwards but he's unable to connect with power

42: YELLOW (Larne) - O'Neill

38: YELLOW (Larne) - Ryan

34: Crucial sliding interception by Want to stop Campbell's free path to goal off O'Connor's pass after McDaid wins back possession

32: Ryan's excellent ball between the Glenavon backline sends O'Neill clear on the left and the whipped delivery travels right across the box, with Ryan getting a glove on it for security

28: Consecutive corner-kicks by Campbell in-swinging from the right force Ferguson to punch out and the final rebound delivery is met by O'Connor but Donnelly proves aggressive on the line under pressure to hook out the threat

24: O'Neill feeds Gallagher outside the area but he drags his angled shot wide of the post

18: Larne work an opening from the right wing across into the box but Andy Ryan's backheel flick is blocked inside the packed penalty area

14: O'Connor heads home off Campbell's floated free-kick into the box but an offside flag rules out the goal

13: Ferguson's attemt to kick out is blocked by O'Connor and the ball falls for McDaid, who cuts inside and shoots but the Larne goalkeeper recovers to save

9: Good approach play ends with Carlin's low cross but Cosgrove drops to gather at the front post

GLENAVON: Tadhg Ryan, David Toure, Len O’Sullivan, Jack Malone, David McDaid, Peter Campbell, Harry Lynch, Barney McKeown, Harry Murphy, Michael O’Connor, Sean Carlin.

Subs: Mark Byrne, Rhys Marshall, Matthew Snoddy, Aaron Prendergast, Aaron Heaney, Matthew Allen, James Heaney.

LARNE: Rohan Ferguson, Shaun Want, Aaron Donnelly, Mark Randall, Paul O’Neill, Sean Graham, Jordan McEneff, Ryan Nolan, Tomas Cosgrove, Christopher Gallagher, Andrew Ryan.

Subs: Dylan Graham, Conor McKendry, Tiarnan O’Connor, Olatunde Bayode, Oisin Devlin, Logan Wallace, James Simpson.