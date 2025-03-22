STORY OF THE MATCH: Glenavon 0 Larne 1 – Tiarnan O’Connor off the bench and on the scoresheet
94: Another late home opening as Snoddy's ball ends with Campbell bursting into the box but Ferguson is able to gather
93: Late chance for a Glenavon equaliser as the ball falls to Lynch off Campbell's delivery but he can only clear the crossbar in the packed box
92: YELLOW (Glenavon) - Toure
88: SUB (Glenavon) - Prendergast for McKeown
85: SUB (Glenavon) - Snoddy for Malone
78: SUB (Larne) - Devlin for McEneff
73: GOAL - Glenavon 0 Larne 1 (O'Connor)
Rare miscue by McKeown leaves O'Neill in on goal and he squares it for O'Connor to gain a crucial touch and the ball trundles over the line off the post
70: Larne break - with Glenavon's appeals for a free-kick ignored - but Ryan saves O'Neill's attempt
66: Gallagher sends the ball into the box from deep after a corner-kick is cleared but Ryan is on hand to collect
64: Graham fires goalwards from distance but it fails to test Ryan
64: SUB (Larne) - Bayode for Randall
58: Brave play by goalkeeper Ryan to claim the ball twice - under pressure from O'Neill then O'Connor
56: YELLOW (Glenavon) – Murphy
55: Larne relief after Campbell slips in McDaid and his measured ball across the front of goal leads to a scramble and the referee opts for a free-kick in favour of the visitors
51: YELLOW (Larne) - Gallagher
46: SUB (Larne) - O'Connor for Ryan
H-T: Glenavon 0 Larne 0
43: Campbell's quickly-taken free-kick is picked up by O'Sullivan and the cross eventually drops for Malone to head goalwards but he's unable to connect with power
42: YELLOW (Larne) - O'Neill
38: YELLOW (Larne) - Ryan
34: Crucial sliding interception by Want to stop Campbell's free path to goal off O'Connor's pass after McDaid wins back possession
32: Ryan's excellent ball between the Glenavon backline sends O'Neill clear on the left and the whipped delivery travels right across the box, with Ryan getting a glove on it for security
28: Consecutive corner-kicks by Campbell in-swinging from the right force Ferguson to punch out and the final rebound delivery is met by O'Connor but Donnelly proves aggressive on the line under pressure to hook out the threat
24: O'Neill feeds Gallagher outside the area but he drags his angled shot wide of the post
18: Larne work an opening from the right wing across into the box but Andy Ryan's backheel flick is blocked inside the packed penalty area
14: O'Connor heads home off Campbell's floated free-kick into the box but an offside flag rules out the goal
13: Ferguson's attemt to kick out is blocked by O'Connor and the ball falls for McDaid, who cuts inside and shoots but the Larne goalkeeper recovers to save
9: Good approach play ends with Carlin's low cross but Cosgrove drops to gather at the front post
GLENAVON: Tadhg Ryan, David Toure, Len O’Sullivan, Jack Malone, David McDaid, Peter Campbell, Harry Lynch, Barney McKeown, Harry Murphy, Michael O’Connor, Sean Carlin.
Subs: Mark Byrne, Rhys Marshall, Matthew Snoddy, Aaron Prendergast, Aaron Heaney, Matthew Allen, James Heaney.
LARNE: Rohan Ferguson, Shaun Want, Aaron Donnelly, Mark Randall, Paul O’Neill, Sean Graham, Jordan McEneff, Ryan Nolan, Tomas Cosgrove, Christopher Gallagher, Andrew Ryan.
Subs: Dylan Graham, Conor McKendry, Tiarnan O’Connor, Olatunde Bayode, Oisin Devlin, Logan Wallace, James Simpson.
Referee: Michael McKenna.
