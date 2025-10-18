Michael O’Connor enjoyed a perfect start to life as a Premiership manager with Glenavon thanks to a superb Jack Malone free-kick that secured the Lurgan club’s first league win following 11 consecutive defeats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

F-T: Glenavon 1 Carrick Rangers 0

94: YELLOW (Carrick) - Cherry

93: McKeown’s ball forward offers a glimpse of goal for McDaid then Carlin has a chance before Lomboto’s final shot fails to trouble Gartside

Paul McGovern (left) competing for Glenavon with Carrick Rangers' Jack Scott at Mourneview Park in the Sports Direct Premiership. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press)

88: Waide's drive is tipped over the bar by Byrne

87: Glenavon break and Lomboto drives goalwards then across the box before finding Smith but Carrick numbers smother the threat

84: YELLOW (Glenavon) - Carlin

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

82: The impressive Carlin shows steel to go with the silk by battling to win back the ball and attack the box but Gartside is out to gather

77: YELLOW (Glenavon) - O'Kane

75: SUB (Carrick) - James on for Steele

74: YELLOW (Carrick) – Gibson

73: SUB (Glenavon) - Lomboto on for McGovern

69: Promising Carrick attack as McKay feeds the ball towards the front post but Heatley, at a stretch, is unable to gain a decisive touch

60: SUB (Glenavon) – McDaid on for O’Connor

55: SUB (Carrick) - Cherry on for Crowe

53: YELLOW (Carrick) – Crowe

47: Byrne with a crucial claim before Heatley could connect with Waide's cross after a measured Steele pass out wide

H-T: Glenavon 1 Carrick Rangers 0

46: More sparkling play by McGovern as he controls the ball then creates space for a shot inside the box

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

39: O’Kane’s inswinging corner-kick is pushed over the bar by Gartside – with the Mourneview Park crowd now offering increased noise and encouragement

35: GOAL - Glenavon 1 (Malone) Carrick Rangers 0

Superb curling free-kick by Malone finds the net via the underside of the crossbar - with credit to McGovern who forced Callacher into a foul off a lively run forward

35: YELLOW (Carrick) – Callacher

32: Heatley’s glancing header off a Scott free-kick is collected by Byrne

26: McKay corner-kick swings in from right side all the way across the face of goal, over Byrne and behind the far post without a touch

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

14: Malone's free-kick is flicked away by Carrick but only to the feet of Smith wide right and his delivery is met by O'Connor at the far post but the miscue proves the wrong side of the upright

11: YELLOW (Glenavon) - Malone

8: Driving run forward from deep takes Murphy towards the edge of the penalty area and a free-kick in a promising position

6: Comfortable save for Gartside but promising build-up play as McMullan finds O'Connor, who shows quick feet before feeding McGovern and he creates space for the shot

GLENAVON: Mark Byrne, Jordan McMullan, Patrick Burns, Harry Murphy, Barney McKeown, Jack Malone, Oran O’Kane, Michael O’Connor, Corey Smith, Sean Carlin, Paul McGovern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subs: Luke Cartwright, David McDaid, Kyle McClelland, Francely Lomboto, Joshua Kee, Bridel Bosakani, Niall Quinn.

CARRICK RANGERS: Nathan Gartside, Jimmy Callacher, Ryan Waide, Danny Gibson, Luke McCullough, Aidan Steele, Joe Crowe, Paul Heatley, Matthew Snoddy, Ryan McKay, Jack Scott.

Subs: Scott Pengelly, Billy-Joe Burns, Benjamin Buchanan-Rolleston, Jack Boyd, Kyle Cherry, Codey James, Eoghan McCawl.