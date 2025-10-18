STORY OF THE MATCH: Glenavon 1 Carrick Rangers 0 - 11-game losing run over as Michael O'Connor enjoys perfect start as Premiership boss
F-T: Glenavon 1 Carrick Rangers 0
94: YELLOW (Carrick) - Cherry
93: McKeown’s ball forward offers a glimpse of goal for McDaid then Carlin has a chance before Lomboto’s final shot fails to trouble Gartside
88: Waide's drive is tipped over the bar by Byrne
87: Glenavon break and Lomboto drives goalwards then across the box before finding Smith but Carrick numbers smother the threat
84: YELLOW (Glenavon) - Carlin
82: The impressive Carlin shows steel to go with the silk by battling to win back the ball and attack the box but Gartside is out to gather
77: YELLOW (Glenavon) - O'Kane
75: SUB (Carrick) - James on for Steele
74: YELLOW (Carrick) – Gibson
73: SUB (Glenavon) - Lomboto on for McGovern
69: Promising Carrick attack as McKay feeds the ball towards the front post but Heatley, at a stretch, is unable to gain a decisive touch
60: SUB (Glenavon) – McDaid on for O’Connor
55: SUB (Carrick) - Cherry on for Crowe
53: YELLOW (Carrick) – Crowe
47: Byrne with a crucial claim before Heatley could connect with Waide's cross after a measured Steele pass out wide
H-T: Glenavon 1 Carrick Rangers 0
46: More sparkling play by McGovern as he controls the ball then creates space for a shot inside the box
39: O’Kane’s inswinging corner-kick is pushed over the bar by Gartside – with the Mourneview Park crowd now offering increased noise and encouragement
35: GOAL - Glenavon 1 (Malone) Carrick Rangers 0
Superb curling free-kick by Malone finds the net via the underside of the crossbar - with credit to McGovern who forced Callacher into a foul off a lively run forward
35: YELLOW (Carrick) – Callacher
32: Heatley’s glancing header off a Scott free-kick is collected by Byrne
26: McKay corner-kick swings in from right side all the way across the face of goal, over Byrne and behind the far post without a touch
14: Malone's free-kick is flicked away by Carrick but only to the feet of Smith wide right and his delivery is met by O'Connor at the far post but the miscue proves the wrong side of the upright
11: YELLOW (Glenavon) - Malone
8: Driving run forward from deep takes Murphy towards the edge of the penalty area and a free-kick in a promising position
6: Comfortable save for Gartside but promising build-up play as McMullan finds O'Connor, who shows quick feet before feeding McGovern and he creates space for the shot
GLENAVON: Mark Byrne, Jordan McMullan, Patrick Burns, Harry Murphy, Barney McKeown, Jack Malone, Oran O’Kane, Michael O’Connor, Corey Smith, Sean Carlin, Paul McGovern.
Subs: Luke Cartwright, David McDaid, Kyle McClelland, Francely Lomboto, Joshua Kee, Bridel Bosakani, Niall Quinn.
CARRICK RANGERS: Nathan Gartside, Jimmy Callacher, Ryan Waide, Danny Gibson, Luke McCullough, Aidan Steele, Joe Crowe, Paul Heatley, Matthew Snoddy, Ryan McKay, Jack Scott.
Subs: Scott Pengelly, Billy-Joe Burns, Benjamin Buchanan-Rolleston, Jack Boyd, Kyle Cherry, Codey James, Eoghan McCawl.
Referee: Christopher Morrison.