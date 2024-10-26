Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Handball drama, red card drama, penalty drama, injury-time goal drama...Glenavon and Carrick Rangers packed a lot into 90-plus minutes at Mourneview Park on the way to sharing the spoils at 1-1.

F-T: Glenavon 1 Carrick Rangers 1

93: Campbell close to another assist but his excellent free-kick delivery is just beyond his Glenavon team-mates at the back post

91: GOAL – Glenavon 1 (McDaid) Carrick Rangers 1

Perfect response by the hosts as Campbell – who was penalised for handball in the box minutes earlier – clips over a cross and McDaid angles home his header

89: GOAL - Glenavon 0 Carrick Rangers 1 (Cushley)

The game's third handball and second penalty ends with 10-man Carrick grabbing the lead off substitute Cushley's clinical penalty

86: SUBS (Carrick) – Allen and Given on for Clucas and Gibson

86: Doona has a shot blocked by Crowe as 10-man Carrick continue to frustrate Glenavon

79: SUB (Glenavon) – Doona on for Quinn

75: PENALTY (Glenavon) – Malone’s spot-kick – awarded after handball off a Ward drive – is saved by substitute goalkeeper McCauley at full stretch down to his right

73: YELLOW (Glenavon) – Atherton

64: YELLOW (Carrick) – Clucas

60: SUBS (Glenavon) – Atherton and Ward on for Toure and O’Connor

53: Glenavon pressure continues and Buchanan-Rolleston has to dive in to block a Quinn shot after good work by Snoddy and Malone

51: O'Connor connects to Quinn's cross but the header drifts wide

48: Glenavon attempting an early breakthrough against 10-man Carrick but Quinn is unable to steer on target on the run with a sidefoot volley off O'Sullivan's cross

H-T: Glenavon 0 Carrick Rangers 0

49: Quinn’s curling free-kick effort has fans off their seats but it’s just past the post

48: SUB (Carrick) – McCauley on for Surgenor

46: RED (Carrick) – Glendinning

46: Injury-time drama as McDaid attempts to lob Glendinning and the Carrick goalkeeper is sent off for handball outside the box

43: McDaid drags wide after good work by Glenavon to win back possession - with O'Connor picking out his attacking partner over the top

37: Quinn collects a clearance off his initial corner-kick and whips in a looping ball which a back-pedalling Ross Glendinning has to tip over the bar

35: SUB (Carrick) – Cushley on for Cherry

35: Forsythe’s whipped cross from the right is met by Gibson but the downward header under pressure drops wide without any real danger

34: Heatley attempts to take full advantage of a fortuitous bounce that puts him in possession inside the box - but Carroll steps in to block the shot

20: Clucas bursts into the box for Carrick but O'Sullivan is in the right place to cut out the danger

19: From Quinn’s corner-kick Carroll connects but a deflection takes the effort away from goal

18: Well-worked attack along the left as McDaid drives down the line off O'Connor's pass and only a combination of Carrick's Crowe and Cherry stop Snoddy from finding the target

7: Bright Glenavon start continues as O'Sullivan fires low towards the back post from a tight angle

4: Quinn alert to launch a Glenavon attack, with Campbell feeding O'Connor but McCullough steps in to intercept the low cross inside a packed penalty area

GLENAVON: Gareth Deane, David Toure, Len O’Sullivan, Matthew Snoddy, Jack Malone, David McDaid, Peter Campbell, Niall Quinn, Barney McKeown, James Carroll, Michael O’Connor.

Subs: Mark Byrne, James Doona, Harry Lynch, Christopher Atherton, Keith Ward, Jamie Doran, Paul McGovern.

CARRICK RANGERS: Ross Glendinning, Kurtis Forsythe, Mark Surgenor, Nedas Maciulaitis, Luke McCullough, Benjamin Buchanan-Rolleston, Seanan Clucas, Joe Crowe, Kyle Cherry, Paul Heatley, Daniel Gibson.

Subs: Ben McCauley, David Cushley, Emmett McGuckin, Curtis Allen, Joshua Andrews, Joel Given, George Trimble.