Coleraine left Lurgan with full points after scoring the first and final goals off substitutes either side of a Glenavon equaliser and red card in the 2-1 outcome.

F-T: Glenavon 1 Coleraine 2

89: GOAL - Glenavon 1 Coleraine 2 (Shevlin)

Kane's cross from the right is headed down and home beyond Carney by substitute Shevlin

Coleraine's Declan McManus (right) under pressure from Barney McKeown at Mourneview Park in the Premiership meeting with Glenavon. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

83: Carney with strong hands to deny Kane after Cooper's clever play

82: SUB (Glenavon) - Wilson on for Malone

80: SUB (Coleraine) - Brolly on for McGregor

78: Carney down low to stop Doherty's long-range curling effort

76: RED (Glenavon) - Lomboto straight dismissal following an off-the-ball incident

75: SUBS (Glenavon) – Quinn and McDaid on for Lowe and McGovern

71: GOAL - Glenavon 1 (McGovern) Coleraine 1

Lomboto causing problems, once again, for the Coleraine backline and his close-range one-on-one shot is saved by Harris but McGovern shows composure to drill home on the turn from around the penalty spot

70: YELLOW (Coleraine) – Doherty

67: Patching’s free-kick finds Jarvis in space but, from a tight angle, he’s unable to significantly trouble Carney

66: YELLOW (Glenavon) - Malone

60: McKeown's turn now to attack space from deep with the ball and he finds Malone, who then swings an angled ball towards the supporting McMullan but the latter is unable to produce a cross

57: SUBS (Coleraine) - Doherty, Shevlin and Jarvis on for Ives, McManus and McGonigle

56: Substitute striker Lomboto works back to the edge of his own box to win back possession then bursts up the pitch backed by the home support, driving past a few challenges before chipping into the box for McGovern

53: Instant impact as substitute Campbell gets on the ball and slips a pass down the left wing which Carlin delivers and, with Harris unable to gather, the loose ball falls to Malone but he drags his shot off-target and Coleraine recover

52: SUBS (Glenavon) - Lomboto and Campbell on for O'Connor and Mallon

47: Coleraine with the first opening of the second half as Patching curls a free-kick from a central position outside the box that Carney collects

H-T: Glenavon 0 Coleraine 1

46: First real glimpse of Cooper's quality as he combines slick footwork with strength on the left wing and whips over a dangerous low cross

44: YELLOW (Coleraine) - Kane

42: GOAL - Glenavon 0 Coleraine 1 (Long)

Patient and probing passing by the visitors features Boyle, Cooper and McGregor before substitute Long pops up at the back post to slot home 14 minutes after coming on for his debut

40: Carlin's superb ball from the back finds the run in behind of Burns and goalkeeper Harris comes racing out of his box but heads clear as Glenavon appeal for handball

38: Attacking encouragement for Glenavon as Mallon picks out Malone, who turns from the centre of the box and takes advantage of the absence of a Coleraine challenge to fire goalwards - with Harris behind the shot

37: YELLOW (Glenavon) - Lowe

35: YELLOW (Glenavon) - McClelland

28: SUB (Coleraine) - Long on for Dunne

25: YELLOW (Glenavon) - O'Connor

16: Spectacular driving shot by McGregor as he dances a path into the penalty area off McGonigle's pass but it bounces down and out off the crossbar

9: McManus' back-post header fails to trouble Carney after a teasing delivery by Kane

6: Ives causing problems for Glenavon early on - completely unmarked to head a corner-kick back into the danger zone then free to deliver a low cross that ends with Dunne firing over from the edge of the box

GLENAVON: Jacob Carney, Jordan McMullan, Patrick Burns, Barney McKeown, Jack Malone, Stephen Mallon, Kyle McClelland, Kris Lowe, Michael O’Connor, Sean Carlin, Paul McGovern

Subs: Mark Byrne, Harry Murphy, David McDaid, Peter Campbell, Francely Lomboto, Ben Wilson, Niall Quinn

COLERAINE: Aidan Harris, Lyndon Kane, Dylan Boyle, Kodi Lyons-Foster, Lewis McGregor, Will Patching, Joel Cooper, Levi Ives, Charles Dunne, Jamie McGonigle, Declan McManus

Subs: Harry Evans, Dean Jarvis, Adam Long, Matthew Shevlin, Ronan Doherty, Cameron Stewart, Tiernan Brolly