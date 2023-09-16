Watch more videos on Shots!

Mark Haughey was listed as the Lurgan Blues head coach – although it looked like Gary McAlister was directing from the touchline – and made four changes from last weekend’s defeat to Dungannon Swifts with Conor Kerr, Jack Malone, Niall Quinn and Robert Garrett replacing Aaron Rogers, Stephen Teggart, Conor McCloskey and the suspended Jamie McDonagh.

Joe Crowe, Emmett McGuckin and Mark Surgenor were back in the Carrick team, taking the place of Josh Andrews, Curtis Allen and Reece Glendinning.

Here are the two teams in full:

Glenavon stand-in manager Gary McAlister. PIC: Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press

GLENAVON: Brown, Kerr, Snoddy, Malone, Campbell, Quinn, Baird, Wallace, Garrett, Nesbitt, Ward.

Subs: Purvis, Rogers, Mooney, Teggart, Prendergast, Mulvenna, Henderson.

CARRICK RANGERS: Ro Glendinning, Forsythe, Surgenor, Watson, Cushley, McGuckin, Maciulaitis, Crowe, Cherry, Purkis, Tilney.

Subs: McCauley, Allen, Mills, Buchanan-Rolleston, Andrews, Withers, Re Glendinning.

Referee: Chris Morrison.

FIRST HALF

9: Ball won well by Carrick midfielder Kyle Cherry and it falls to Danny Purkis on the right-wing. His vicious low cross is met by Nedas Maciulaitis but his flicked effort sails over Rory Brown’s crossbar.

12: First yellow of the afternoon goes to Carrick’s Joe Crowe as he’s booked for a late challenge on Isaac Baird.

16: RED CARD: Carrick Rangers reduced to 10 men as Kyle Cherry is shown a straight red for a dangerous challenge on Jack Malone.

19: First attempt on goal for Glenavon as Robbie Garrett has a dig from distance. It’s deflected for a corner, which doesn’t beat the first man and is easily cleared.

24: Purkis flicks on a Carrick corner and Mark Surgenor can’t quite catch up with it. Albert Watson is then booked by Chris Morrison for his protests after the former Larne defender feels he was fouled in the box.

28: Baird wins the ball back and Matthew Snoddy lays it off to Malone on the edge of the box. He tries to bend it around the Carrick defender and into Glendinning’s top corner, but it sails just wide.

38: Watson flicks on a long Carrick throw and it almost finds its way to Maciulaitis at the back post, but it’s intercepted by a Glenavon defender and goes for a corner.

39: First big chance of the afternoon falls to Carrick’s McGuckin. He’s played in by Joe Crowe and Brown makes a superb low save to deny the visitors.

40: After a real lack of goalmouth action in the first 40 minutes, the match has sprung into life. Glenavon have the ball in the net as Niall Quinn’s free-kick is flicked on by Snoddy. Lurgan Blues think they’ve scored with Peter Campbell claiming it, but linesman has his flag raised.

HALF-TIME: Glenavon 0 – 0 Carrick Rangers

57: After good work from Cushley and Purkis, Carrick win a corner and Cushley strikes a vicious shot which hits Brown. Not sure how much the goalkeeper knew about it but importantly it stays out of the net!

61: Stephen Teggart and Aaron Prendergast replaced Isaac Baird and Jackson Nesbitt for the hosts.

63: GOAL: GLENAVON 1 (PRENDERGAST) - 0 Carrick Rangers. Barely two minutes after coming off the bench, the substitute duo of Stephen Teggart and Aaron Prendergast combine for Glenavon's opener with the latter finishing from a cross. 1-0.

65: Glenavon are on a roll now and almost double their lead through a Niall Quinn thunderbolt, which comes back off the crossbar.

68: Reece Glendinning, Curtis Allen and Josh Andrews come on in place of Nedas Maciulaitis, Emmett McGuckin and David Cushley for Carrick.

75: GOAL: Glenavon 1 - 1 CARRICK RANGERS (PURKIS) – WHAT A STRIKE! 10-man Carrick break into the Glenavon half and Purkis spots Rory Brown off his line. His audacious effort from 45+ yards sails over Brown's head and brings the visitors level - much to the delight of the Carrick bench.

80: PENALTY - GLENAVON! Glenavon have been handed an immediate chance to restore their lead after Joe Crowe is adjudged to have fouled Peter Campbell.

81: GOAL: GLENAVON 2 (JACK MALONE) - 1 Carrick Rangers. Malone makes no mistake, slamming his penalty past Ross Glendinning and Glenavon are back in front.

86: Robbie Garrett is replaced by Tiarnan Mulvenna for Glenavon.