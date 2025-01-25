STORY OF THE MATCH: Glenavon 2 Carrick Rangers 1: Paul McGovern's injury-time drama seals win
F-T: Glenavon 2 Carrick Rangers 1
93: GOAL – Glenavon 2 (McGovern) Carrick Rangers 1
Substitute McGovern makes his mark within minutes of joining play by heading home a Campbell corner-kick
90: SUB (Glenavon) – McGovern for McDaid
89: GOAL - Glenavon 1 Carrick Rangers 1 (Gibson)
O'Malley's deep throw-ins have been such a threat all afternoon and one eventually results in a reward, with Gibson claiming the decisive touch following a scramble in the box
84: YELLOW (Carrick) - Boyle
82: YELLOW (Carrick) – Forsythe
80: McDaid drives forward and finds full-back O'Sullivan unmarked in the box, with his curling shot lacking the power to test Glendinning
77: SUB (Carrick) – Cushley for Crowe
76: Campbell slips a ball in behind for Malone but Carrick goalkeeper Glendinning and his defenders combine to stop the danger
68: YELLOW (Glenavon) - Campbell
63: SUB (Glenavon) – Marshall for Snoddy
60: Gibson's dangerous cross from the right somehow ends up the wrong side of the upright - with it bouncing off goalkeeper Byrne then Maciulaitis
57: PENALTY SAVED - Byrne with a strong dive to his left to stop Crowe's spot-kick following a foul by O'Sullivan on Forsythe
56: Crowe heads past the post off a Webb corner-kick
54: Snoddy and Atherton link up on the right before Toure's scooped cross to the back post is attacked by O'Connor, with his second effort stabbing the ball just wide
49: GOAL - Glenavon 1 (Campbell) Carrick Rangers 0
Strength and drive down the left by Campbell to collect a ball from deep and race into the box before steering home an angled low drive
48: YELLOW (Glenavon) - Malone
H-T: Glenavon 0 Carrick Rangers 0
46: Glenavon move the ball from left to right in a bid to break down the resolute 10-man visitors, with Campbell's final shot pushed wide by Glendinning
44: O'Malley's deep throw-in creates problems for the Glenavon backline but Byrne proves in the right position behind McCullough's header
39: Campbell's corner-kick is met by an in-rushing McKeown but his powerful header comes back off the post
26: SUB (Carrick) - O'Brien for Cherry
22: RED (Carrick) - Buchanan-Rolleston. Foul on Atherton just outside the box for second bookable offence
18: Glenavon mix-up results in Boyle racing clear on goal but Byrne is out quickly to smother the threat
14: Maciulaitis' cross from the left falls to Forsythe at the far side of the box but McKeown is back on the line to block the controlled sidefoot shot
12: YELLOW (Carrick) - Buchanan-Rolleston
5: Gibson released down the right channel but his shot proves wide from a promising position
1: Positive Glenavon start as McDaid and O'Connor combine, the ball falls for Atherton but Carrick block the threat at the expense of a corner-kick
GLENAVON: Mark Byrne, David Toure, Len O’Sullivan, Matthew Snoddy, Jack Malone, David McDaid, Peter Campbell, Niall Quinn, Christopher Atherton, Barney McKeown, Michael O’Connor.
Subs: Tadhg Ryan, Rhys Marshall, James Doona, Harry Lynch, Isaac Baird, Sean Carlin, Paul McGovern.
CARRICK RANGERS: Ross Glendinning, Kurtis Forsythe, Nedas Maciulaitis, Luke McCullough, Benjamin Buchanan-Rolleston, Joe Crowe, Kyle Cherry, Daniel Gibson, Reece Webb, Ethan Boyle, Cian O’Malley.
Subs: Ryan McDowell, Albert Watson, David Cushley, Curtis Allen, Joshua Andrews, Luke O’Brien, Jack Hastings.
Referee: Evan Boyce
