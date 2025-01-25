Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Paul McGovern’s injury-time header secured success over 10-man Carrick Rangers after Danny Gibson’s late equaliser in a 2-1 win.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

F-T: Glenavon 2 Carrick Rangers 1

93: GOAL – Glenavon 2 (McGovern) Carrick Rangers 1

Substitute McGovern makes his mark within minutes of joining play by heading home a Campbell corner-kick

Glenavon and Carrick Rangers players line out ahead of kick-off at Mourneview Park in the Sports Direct Premiership meeting. (Photo by National World)

90: SUB (Glenavon) – McGovern for McDaid

89: GOAL - Glenavon 1 Carrick Rangers 1 (Gibson)

O'Malley's deep throw-ins have been such a threat all afternoon and one eventually results in a reward, with Gibson claiming the decisive touch following a scramble in the box

84: YELLOW (Carrick) - Boyle

82: YELLOW (Carrick) – Forsythe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

80: McDaid drives forward and finds full-back O'Sullivan unmarked in the box, with his curling shot lacking the power to test Glendinning

77: SUB (Carrick) – Cushley for Crowe

76: Campbell slips a ball in behind for Malone but Carrick goalkeeper Glendinning and his defenders combine to stop the danger

68: YELLOW (Glenavon) - Campbell

63: SUB (Glenavon) – Marshall for Snoddy

60: Gibson's dangerous cross from the right somehow ends up the wrong side of the upright - with it bouncing off goalkeeper Byrne then Maciulaitis

57: PENALTY SAVED - Byrne with a strong dive to his left to stop Crowe's spot-kick following a foul by O'Sullivan on Forsythe

56: Crowe heads past the post off a Webb corner-kick

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

54: Snoddy and Atherton link up on the right before Toure's scooped cross to the back post is attacked by O'Connor, with his second effort stabbing the ball just wide

49: GOAL - Glenavon 1 (Campbell) Carrick Rangers 0

Strength and drive down the left by Campbell to collect a ball from deep and race into the box before steering home an angled low drive

48: YELLOW (Glenavon) - Malone

H-T: Glenavon 0 Carrick Rangers 0

46: Glenavon move the ball from left to right in a bid to break down the resolute 10-man visitors, with Campbell's final shot pushed wide by Glendinning

44: O'Malley's deep throw-in creates problems for the Glenavon backline but Byrne proves in the right position behind McCullough's header

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

39: Campbell's corner-kick is met by an in-rushing McKeown but his powerful header comes back off the post

26: SUB (Carrick) - O'Brien for Cherry

22: RED (Carrick) - Buchanan-Rolleston. Foul on Atherton just outside the box for second bookable offence

18: Glenavon mix-up results in Boyle racing clear on goal but Byrne is out quickly to smother the threat

14: Maciulaitis' cross from the left falls to Forsythe at the far side of the box but McKeown is back on the line to block the controlled sidefoot shot

12: YELLOW (Carrick) - Buchanan-Rolleston

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5: Gibson released down the right channel but his shot proves wide from a promising position

1: Positive Glenavon start as McDaid and O'Connor combine, the ball falls for Atherton but Carrick block the threat at the expense of a corner-kick

GLENAVON: Mark Byrne, David Toure, Len O’Sullivan, Matthew Snoddy, Jack Malone, David McDaid, Peter Campbell, Niall Quinn, Christopher Atherton, Barney McKeown, Michael O’Connor.

Subs: Tadhg Ryan, Rhys Marshall, James Doona, Harry Lynch, Isaac Baird, Sean Carlin, Paul McGovern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CARRICK RANGERS: Ross Glendinning, Kurtis Forsythe, Nedas Maciulaitis, Luke McCullough, Benjamin Buchanan-Rolleston, Joe Crowe, Kyle Cherry, Daniel Gibson, Reece Webb, Ethan Boyle, Cian O’Malley.

Subs: Ryan McDowell, Albert Watson, David Cushley, Curtis Allen, Joshua Andrews, Luke O’Brien, Jack Hastings.