STORY OF THE MATCH: Glenavon 2 Portadown 1 - Late derby drama in fightback win
F-T: Glenavon 2 Portadown 1
90: GOAL – Glenavon 2 (McDaid) Portadown 1
Poacher McDaid decisive in the penalty area from a few yards after McCarey shovels out Carroll’s long-range curling effort and the veteran striker is on hand to fire home
87: SUB (Glenavon) - Doran on for Malone
78: Opening for McDaid from a wide angle with McCarey racing out but the shot drifts past the post
77: SUB (Glenavon) – O’Connor on for Campbell
77: McCullough’s whipped free-kick across the face of goal is met by a sliding Wilson but it falls wide
75: SUBS (Portadown) - Mullan and Wylie on for Henderson and Obhakhan
70: SUB (Glenavon) - Atherton on for Snoddy
68: SUB (Portadown) – McElroy on for Mayse
67: YELLOW (Portadown) - Mayse
58: Glenavon 1 (Malone) Portadown 1
O’Sullivan attacks down the left and Portadown struggle to clear the threat, with Ward feeding Malone and he steers the shot home with a sidefoot strike
56: Substitute Ward with a free-kick from just beyond the halfway line which he drills towards the inside of the left-hand post that calls on McCarey to scramble across
55: YELLOW (Portadown) – McCullough
52: Neat buid-up play between McDaid, Snoddy and Campbell ends with Malone racing on to drive his shot just wide
46: SUB (Glenavon) - Lynch for Ward
H-T: Glenavon 0 Portadown 1
47: YELLOW (Glenavon) - McDaid
35: GOAL - Glenavon 0 Portadown 1 (Obhakhan)
With McElroy waiting to come on - presumably due to Obhakhan on a booking - his striker breaks the deadlock with a near-post finish after Mayse caps slick work on the left with a low delivery
31: Snoddy putting pressure on the Portadown defence and the ball falls towards Quinn at pace but too quick to gain a clear touch at the back post
22: Clever turn by McCartan to create space but his swirling shot is wide
21: Glenavon with two promising free-kick positions central around the edge of the box in quick succession - but without success for the hosts
20: YELLOW (Portadown) - Obhakhan
18: First-time curling effort from outside the box by Mayse but Deane is behind the shot
17: McKeown’s floated free-kick forward drops into the danger area and Campbell attempts to stab home but McCarey is out to block
13: Mayse has time and space in the penalty area but his effort clears the crossbar from a great position
12: First significant sight of goal for the visitors as McCartan collects wide on the left and cuts inside before firing towards the near post but Deane drops low to push wide
5: Campbell drives into the Portadown penalty area and slides over a low cross with McDaid ready to tap-in - but McCullough is on hand to cut out the threat
GLENAVON: Gareth Deane, Len O’Sullivan, Rhys Marshall, Matthew Snoddy, Jack Malone, David McDaid, Peter Campbell, Niall Quinn, Harry Lynch, Barney McKeown, James Carroll.
Subs: Mark Byrne, David Toure, Christopher Atherton, Michael O’Connor, Keith Ward, Jamie Doran, Paul McGovern.
PORTADOWN: Aaron McCarey, Baris Altintop, Lewis MacKinnon, Luke Wilson, Lee Chapman, Ryan Mayse, Steven McCullough, Eamon Fyfe, Jack Henderson, Ahu Obhakhan, Shay McCartan.
Subs: Ross Redman, Douglas Wilson, Paul McElroy, Ben Wylie, Liam Mullan, Jamie McDonagh, Jamie Ray.
REFEREE: Steven Gregg.
