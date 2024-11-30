Glenavon produce a stirring fightback in Paddy McLaughlin’s first home game as manager – with Matthew Snoddy’s injury-time equaliser turning the tables on a Coleraine side holding a 2-0 half-time lead.

F-T: Glenavon 3 Coleraine 3

95: GOAL - Glenavon 3 (Snoddy) Coleraine 3

Pressure results in late drama as Campbell clips a cross into the packed penalty area, O'Connor flicks it down and Snoddy has the composed finish

Action from Glenavon and Coleraine at Mourneview Park in the Sports Direct Premiership. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

93: YELLOW (Coleraine) - Harkin

91: O'Connor's snapshot deflects out for a corner-kick

90: 6 mins added time - and Glenavon asking all the questions

89: YELLOW (Coleraine) - Jarvis

87: Another powerful Malone drive clears the crossbar

81: Little on the backfoot and can only tip over Quinn's curling, dripping corner-kick as Glenavon push for an equaliser

79: SUB (Coleraine) – Glackin for McLaughlin

77: SUB (Coleraine) – McGonigle for Murray

76: YELLOW (Coleraine) - Kane

76: GOAL – Glenavon 2 (McDaid) Coleraine 3 From the resultant corner-kick Glenavon end up with a penalty kick – and Stewart is booked – which McDaid converts to cut the deficit

75: Quick-thinking Malone with an audacious quickly-taken free-kick from inside his own half that a back-tracking Little is forced to tip over

70: O'Connor's header from inside the penalty area is collected by Little

63: GOAL – Glenavon 1 Coleraine 3 (Stewart) Stewart opens his Coleraine account with a rapid response by the visitors as he steers in off a Glackin free-kick delivery from deep

61: GOAL - Glenavon 1 (McDaid) Coleraine 2 Campbell's deep cross drops towards the back post and Atherton's attempt deflects home at close range off McDaid

59: McDaid’s attempted lob just drops over the crossbar

58: SUB (Coleraine) - Harkin on for Smith

50: SUBS (Glenavon): Toure, Quinn, O'Connor on for Marshall, Doona and Carroll

48: Early opening for Coleraine's Campbell but he opts to send a low cross across the face of goal over attempting a shot from what appeared a promising position

H-T: Glenavon 0 Coleraine 2

46: Snoddy’s long-range effort proves just past the upright

42: Campbell, McDaid and Doona combine to feed Malone but the cross is cut out inside the box

37: YELLOW (Glenavon) – Malone

33: Malone's free-kick strike forces Little into a smart stop

32: YELLOW (Coleraine) - Murray

29: Scott and Smith link up on the left wing, with the latter cutting inside and whipping across a low ball which just evades Shevlin at the far post under pressure from McKeown

13: GOAL - Glenavon 0 Coleraine 2 (Glackin)

Glackin and Smith combine to cut open the home backline and the former finds the net with a decisive sidefoot shot between Deane's legs

6: GOAL - Glenavon 0 Coleraine 1 (Campbell)

Glackin picks up a loose ball and drives into the box then feeds it goalwards and, via Deane's glove, the supporting Campbell converts racing in from the right flank

2: Neat build-up play ends with Atherton attacking Jarvis, resulting in a Campbell corner-kick knocked over the bar by Marshall

GLENAVON: Gareth Deane, Len O’Sullivan, Rhys Marshall, Matthew Snoddy, Jack Malone, David McDaid, Peter Campbell, James Doona, Christopher Atherton, Barney McKeown, James Carroll.

Subs: Mark Byrne, David Toure, Niall Quinn, Michael O’Connor, Keith Ward, Jamie Doran, Paul McGovern.

CARRICK RANGERS: Max Little, Lyndon Kane, Dean Jarvis, Dylan Boyle, Cameron Stewart, Rhyss Campbell, Jack Scott, Matthew Shevlin, Connor Murray, Jamie Glackin, Corey Smith.

Subs: Rory Brown, Kyle Spence, Mackenzie Carse, Ciaron Harkin, Kirk McLaughlin, Jamie McGonigle, Senan Devine.