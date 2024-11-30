STORY OF THE MATCH: Glenavon 3 Coleraine 3 - Matthew Snoddy nets last-gasp equaliser in thrilling home draw
F-T: Glenavon 3 Coleraine 3
95: GOAL - Glenavon 3 (Snoddy) Coleraine 3
Pressure results in late drama as Campbell clips a cross into the packed penalty area, O'Connor flicks it down and Snoddy has the composed finish
93: YELLOW (Coleraine) - Harkin
91: O'Connor's snapshot deflects out for a corner-kick
90: 6 mins added time - and Glenavon asking all the questions
89: YELLOW (Coleraine) - Jarvis
87: Another powerful Malone drive clears the crossbar
81: Little on the backfoot and can only tip over Quinn's curling, dripping corner-kick as Glenavon push for an equaliser
79: SUB (Coleraine) – Glackin for McLaughlin
77: SUB (Coleraine) – McGonigle for Murray
76: YELLOW (Coleraine) - Kane
76: GOAL – Glenavon 2 (McDaid) Coleraine 3 From the resultant corner-kick Glenavon end up with a penalty kick – and Stewart is booked – which McDaid converts to cut the deficit
75: Quick-thinking Malone with an audacious quickly-taken free-kick from inside his own half that a back-tracking Little is forced to tip over
70: O'Connor's header from inside the penalty area is collected by Little
63: GOAL – Glenavon 1 Coleraine 3 (Stewart) Stewart opens his Coleraine account with a rapid response by the visitors as he steers in off a Glackin free-kick delivery from deep
61: GOAL - Glenavon 1 (McDaid) Coleraine 2 Campbell's deep cross drops towards the back post and Atherton's attempt deflects home at close range off McDaid
59: McDaid’s attempted lob just drops over the crossbar
58: SUB (Coleraine) - Harkin on for Smith
50: SUBS (Glenavon): Toure, Quinn, O'Connor on for Marshall, Doona and Carroll
48: Early opening for Coleraine's Campbell but he opts to send a low cross across the face of goal over attempting a shot from what appeared a promising position
H-T: Glenavon 0 Coleraine 2
46: Snoddy’s long-range effort proves just past the upright
42: Campbell, McDaid and Doona combine to feed Malone but the cross is cut out inside the box
37: YELLOW (Glenavon) – Malone
33: Malone's free-kick strike forces Little into a smart stop
32: YELLOW (Coleraine) - Murray
29: Scott and Smith link up on the left wing, with the latter cutting inside and whipping across a low ball which just evades Shevlin at the far post under pressure from McKeown
13: GOAL - Glenavon 0 Coleraine 2 (Glackin)
Glackin and Smith combine to cut open the home backline and the former finds the net with a decisive sidefoot shot between Deane's legs
6: GOAL - Glenavon 0 Coleraine 1 (Campbell)
Glackin picks up a loose ball and drives into the box then feeds it goalwards and, via Deane's glove, the supporting Campbell converts racing in from the right flank
2: Neat build-up play ends with Atherton attacking Jarvis, resulting in a Campbell corner-kick knocked over the bar by Marshall
GLENAVON: Gareth Deane, Len O’Sullivan, Rhys Marshall, Matthew Snoddy, Jack Malone, David McDaid, Peter Campbell, James Doona, Christopher Atherton, Barney McKeown, James Carroll.
Subs: Mark Byrne, David Toure, Niall Quinn, Michael O’Connor, Keith Ward, Jamie Doran, Paul McGovern.
CARRICK RANGERS: Max Little, Lyndon Kane, Dean Jarvis, Dylan Boyle, Cameron Stewart, Rhyss Campbell, Jack Scott, Matthew Shevlin, Connor Murray, Jamie Glackin, Corey Smith.
Subs: Rory Brown, Kyle Spence, Mackenzie Carse, Ciaron Harkin, Kirk McLaughlin, Jamie McGonigle, Senan Devine.
Referee: Christopher Morrison.
