A goal in each half helped Dungannon Swifts secure derby delight over Loughgall by 2-0 as Gael Bigirimana and John McGovern found the net for the visitors at Lakeview Park.

F-T: Loughgall 0 Dungannon Swifts 2

91: Another Gartside stop, this time to deny Scott

88: Gartside forced into a low save to scoop away Maguire's long-range effort

Loughgall manager Dean Smith. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

85: SUB (Dungannon) - Boyd on for Alves

81: Maguire in the penalty area from a wide position and he slots the ball just past the far post

78: SUB (Loughgall): McCloskey on for Waide

77: Scott drills a loose ball just over the bar from outside the area

Dungannon Swifts boss Rodney McAree. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

68: SUB (Loughgall) – Towe on for Gibson

68: SUB (Loughgall) - Boyd on for Hoey

68: SUB (Dungannon) - King on for McAleese

60: SUB (Loughgall) – Balde on for McAleer

59: GOAL: Loughgall 0 Dungannon Swifts 2 (McGovern)

Dillon feeds McAleese in space on the right and he shows neat footwork to attack the box then find McGovern, with the substitute clinical within five minutes of stepping off the bench

56: Hoey finds Waide in the left channel and he skips past two Swifts players into the box, firing goalwards from a tight angle - with Loughgall appeals for handball dismissed

54: SUBS (Dungannon) - Maguire for Owens and Galvin for McGovern

46: SUB (Loughgall) - McDermott on for Andrade

H-T: Loughgall 0 Dungannon Swifts 1

37: GOAL – Loughgall 0 Dungannon Swifts 1 (Bigirimana)

The Swifts open the scoring off Bigirimana’s glancing header into the far corner from a McAleese delivery out wide on the right

24: McAleer’s corner-kick from the left is steered just wide by Kelly

23: Determined driving run down the right by Andrade ends in a superb cross which Scott turns behind with McGrory waiting to score

17: Galvin picks up the loose ball after a challenge on Alves outside the area but his angled shot is wide of the goal from a great position

13: Waide attacking from the left and into the box, with Solis Grogan alert to save the low angled drive from a tight angle at his near post

12: Alves twisting and turning on the right to create space and his cross is met by Galvin in the centre of the penalty area but, under pressure, he's unable to get power on the header

8: Dillon corner-kick from the left is met at the far side by McGinty but his header drops the wrong side of the post

LOUGHGALL: Gartside, Rea, Murdock, Kelly, Andrade, Waide, Ferris, Hoey, McAleer, Gibson, Kerr.

Subs: Turker, McDermott, Cartwright, Balde, Boyd, Towe, McCloskey.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Solis Grogan, S.Scott, Curry, Owens, Dillon, Alves, Glenny, McGinty, Galvin, McAleese, Bigirimana.

Subs: Dunne, J.Scott, King, McGovern, Boyd, Maguire, Wallace.