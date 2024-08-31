STORY OF THE MATCH: Loughgall 0 Dungannon Swifts 2
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
F-T: Loughgall 0 Dungannon Swifts 2
91: Another Gartside stop, this time to deny Scott
88: Gartside forced into a low save to scoop away Maguire's long-range effort
85: SUB (Dungannon) - Boyd on for Alves
81: Maguire in the penalty area from a wide position and he slots the ball just past the far post
78: SUB (Loughgall): McCloskey on for Waide
77: Scott drills a loose ball just over the bar from outside the area
68: SUB (Loughgall) – Towe on for Gibson
68: SUB (Loughgall) - Boyd on for Hoey
68: SUB (Dungannon) - King on for McAleese
60: SUB (Loughgall) – Balde on for McAleer
59: GOAL: Loughgall 0 Dungannon Swifts 2 (McGovern)
Dillon feeds McAleese in space on the right and he shows neat footwork to attack the box then find McGovern, with the substitute clinical within five minutes of stepping off the bench
56: Hoey finds Waide in the left channel and he skips past two Swifts players into the box, firing goalwards from a tight angle - with Loughgall appeals for handball dismissed
54: SUBS (Dungannon) - Maguire for Owens and Galvin for McGovern
46: SUB (Loughgall) - McDermott on for Andrade
H-T: Loughgall 0 Dungannon Swifts 1
37: GOAL – Loughgall 0 Dungannon Swifts 1 (Bigirimana)
The Swifts open the scoring off Bigirimana’s glancing header into the far corner from a McAleese delivery out wide on the right
24: McAleer’s corner-kick from the left is steered just wide by Kelly
23: Determined driving run down the right by Andrade ends in a superb cross which Scott turns behind with McGrory waiting to score
17: Galvin picks up the loose ball after a challenge on Alves outside the area but his angled shot is wide of the goal from a great position
13: Waide attacking from the left and into the box, with Solis Grogan alert to save the low angled drive from a tight angle at his near post
12: Alves twisting and turning on the right to create space and his cross is met by Galvin in the centre of the penalty area but, under pressure, he's unable to get power on the header
8: Dillon corner-kick from the left is met at the far side by McGinty but his header drops the wrong side of the post
LOUGHGALL: Gartside, Rea, Murdock, Kelly, Andrade, Waide, Ferris, Hoey, McAleer, Gibson, Kerr.
Subs: Turker, McDermott, Cartwright, Balde, Boyd, Towe, McCloskey.
DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Solis Grogan, S.Scott, Curry, Owens, Dillon, Alves, Glenny, McGinty, Galvin, McAleese, Bigirimana.
Subs: Dunne, J.Scott, King, McGovern, Boyd, Maguire, Wallace.
Referee: Mark Dillon
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.