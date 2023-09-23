Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here’s the story of the match.

The two teams are:

LOUGHGALL: Turker, Rea, Murdock, Kelly, Andrade, Teggart, Ferris, Hoey, Cartwright, Magee, Loughran.

Linfield's Jack Scott celebrates his goal during today's game at Lakeview Park, Loughgall. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Subs: Devine, Carson, Brogan, McAleer, Patton, Carroll, Boyd.

LINFIELD: Johns, Finlayson, East, Shields, McClean, Cooper, Hall, Clarke, McKee, Fallon, Fitzpatrick.

Subs: Walsh, Scott, Millar, McBrien, Robertson, Mulgrew, McKay.

Referee: Ian McNabb.

FIRST HALF

9: Linfield have made a bright start and are linking up superbly down both flanks. First real attempt on goal comes through a vicious Joel Cooper strike which sails just over the crossbar.

11: Berraat Turker does well to hold on to Ben Hall’s prodded shot following a corner with Linfield players closing in to tap home any potential rebound.

12: Linfield goalkeeper Chris Johns is forced into his first save of the afternoon as Tiernan Kelly’s shot from distance is comfortably dealt with.

13: Tiernan Kelly (Loughgall) picks up the first yellow after a challenge on Joel Cooper. Those two have already been involved in a couple of altercations in the opening stages.

15: Loughgall have the biggest chance yet as Andrew Hoey slids in Nathaniel Ferris. The striker rounds Chris Johns but can’t find the vacant goal from a narrowing angle.

16: Linfield respond with a shot of their own but Turker saves well with his legs to deny Chris McKee.

19: Loughgall should be ahead! Benji Magee takes the ball down superbly on the halfway line after a clearance from Linfield’s corner, he shows great pace to glide past Chris Shields but puts his shot wide when one-on-one with Chris Johns.

24: Linfield forced into an early substitution with Daniel Finlayson coming off after a nasty head collision with Tiernan Kelly. He’s replaced by Jack Scott while Kelly continues with a bandage around his head.

27: Some great work between Chris McKee and Stephen Fallon. The former produces a lovely flick round the corner for Fallon but his curled effort is just wide of the post.

35: Cooper goes close once again but fires wide of the post. He’s starting to get more of the ball and space to work in.

44: GOAL: Loughgall 0 - 1 LINFIELD (JACK SCOTT) – Substitute Scott breaks the deadlock, firing in from the edge of the box after good work from Kyle McClean. Linfield have dominated possession and chances on goal, but Loughgall had two massive opportunities to take the lead earlier through Ferris and Magee.

HALF-TIME: Loughgall 0 – 1 Linfield.

SECOND HALF

47: Linfield come within inches of doubling their lead at the start of the second-half but another Cooper effort is deflected wide.

55: Pablo Andrade drives forward for Loughgall. He’s tackled but the ball falls to Tiernan Kelly, who has a shot and it loops over the crossbar after a timely deflection.

60: Loughgall make two replacements with Mark Patton and Caolan McAleer coming on for Jamie Rea and Andrew Hoey.

69: GOAL: Loughgall 0 - 2 LINFIELD (JACK SCOTT) – Scott gets his second of the game, pouncing after Berraat Turker had dropped Kyle McClean's corner to tap home from close range. 2-0.

70: Nathaniel Ferris is subbed off and replaced by Jay Boyd for Loughgall.

82: Stephen Fallon and Chris McKee replaced by Jamie Mulgrew and Darragh McBrien.

84: Tiernan Kelly and Pablo Andrade are replaced by Oran Brogan and Mark Carson.

86: Linfield think they have a third as Darragh McBrien rounds Berraat Turker but the referee calls play back – bit of confusion on whether it was for handball or because a Linfield player needed treatment in their own box for a head injury.

90: Five minutes of added time. Matthew Fitzpatrick is replaced by John Robertson.

94: Jay Boyd almost gives Loughgall a late lifeline but Euan East clears off the line.