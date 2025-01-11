Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

January signing James Teelan celebrates his first Premiership appearance for Portadown with the decisive moment in a 1-0 derby win over Loughgall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

F-T: Loughgall 0 Portadown 1

93: Ukek’s drive is pushed away by Gartside

90: SUB (Loughgall) - Carroll for Norton

Loughgall and Portadown players ahead of kick-off at Lakeview Park in the Sports Direct Premiership. (Photo by National World)

89: McCartan and Thompson combine to send the former clear down the left but Mayse is unable to convert the cross at the back post

87: Loughgall pressure has Portadown on the backfoot inside the box but McCarey is on hand to deny Mahon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

86: McElroy racing through on goal but Gartside makes the save – with Loughgall calling for a foul in the build-up

84: YELLOW (Portadown) - Mayse

84: YELLOW (Loughgall) – Norton

82: Mahon cuts in from the right and fires a superb drive that hits off the crossbar

80: YELLOW (Portadown) - McCartan

79: A Portadown break then ends with Mayse attacking with time and space only for Loughgall to recover and block Fyfe’s attempt

78: Another opportunity for Ferris – this time off Rea’s cross – but his shot on the turn is blocked

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

75: Driving run by Loughgall substitute Ferris down the right ends with a low angled drive that wins a corner-kick. Norton's set-piece is then attacked by Ferris but it just fails to drop home

74: SUBS (Portadown) - McElroy and Ukek for Obhakhan and Teelan

72: Mayse skips around Loughgall tackles in the penalty area only for Towe to block the shot on the line

65: SUB (Portadown) – McCartan for Rabby

64: Traynor's corner-kick is cleared to Mayse and his first-time drive looks a threat but is blocked in the box

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

60: SUBS (Loughgall) - Boyd, McCloskey and Gibson for Ferris, Balde and McCaffrey

54: Off-balance Fyfe fires wide off Obhakhan's flick

51: Strong running down the left ends with a Traynor cross met on the run by Mayse but his first-time effort from outside the area proves off target

H-T: Loughgall 0 Portadown 1

44: McCloskey - who has switched wings with Mahon - attacks down the right and whips over a cross met by Boyd on the run but his header is wide

38: YELLOW (Loughgall) - Kelly

38: Fyfe tests Gartside with a fine free-kick effort but the Loughgall goalkeeper is strong to push away the curling strike

34: GOAL - Loughgall 0 Portadown 1 (Teelan)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portadown's period of pressure ends with an assured finish by Teelan after Mayse's clever backheel pass creates the opening for the unmarked player

31: Fyfe collects a loose ball and finds Teelan inside the box, with his low front-post cross met by Obhakhan but Murdock is on hand to block the threat

26: Mayse and Obhakhan combine off a throw-in and the former's dangerous cross is cleared from inside the penalty area by Towe without any Portadown pressure

24: Loughgall counter off a Portadown corner features good work by Norton and ends with Kelly racing clear but a back-tracking Teelan cuts out the low cross inside the away box

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

20: Both sides struggling to build much momentum on a difficult playing surface, with passing football at premium

2: First effort on goal by Loughgall - with Boyd collecting Gartside's kick forward and firing off a shot from distance but it's comfortable for McCarey

LOUGHGALL: Nathan Gartside, Jamie Rea, Ben Murdock, Tiernan Kelly, Robbie Norton, Jordan Gibson, Lewis Francis, Robert Mahon, Jay Boyd, Adam Towe, Conor McCloskey.

Subs: Berraat Turker, Nathaniel Ferris, Luke Cartwright, Lee McMenemy, Alberto Balde, James Carroll, Fra McCaffrey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PORTADOWN: Aaron McCarey, Baris Altintop, Lewis MacKinnon, Lee Chapman, Ryan Mayse, Eamon Fyfe, Aaron Traynor, James Teelan, Ahu Obhakhan, Tabu Rabby Minzamba, Gary Thompson.

Subs: Jordan Williamson, Ross Redman, Douglas Wilson, Paul McElroy, Josh Ukek, Shay McCartan, Oisin Moore.