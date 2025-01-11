STORY OF THE MATCH: Loughgall 0 Portadown 1 - James Teelan delivers derby delight
93: Ukek’s drive is pushed away by Gartside
90: SUB (Loughgall) - Carroll for Norton
89: McCartan and Thompson combine to send the former clear down the left but Mayse is unable to convert the cross at the back post
87: Loughgall pressure has Portadown on the backfoot inside the box but McCarey is on hand to deny Mahon
86: McElroy racing through on goal but Gartside makes the save – with Loughgall calling for a foul in the build-up
84: YELLOW (Portadown) - Mayse
84: YELLOW (Loughgall) – Norton
82: Mahon cuts in from the right and fires a superb drive that hits off the crossbar
80: YELLOW (Portadown) - McCartan
79: A Portadown break then ends with Mayse attacking with time and space only for Loughgall to recover and block Fyfe’s attempt
78: Another opportunity for Ferris – this time off Rea’s cross – but his shot on the turn is blocked
75: Driving run by Loughgall substitute Ferris down the right ends with a low angled drive that wins a corner-kick. Norton's set-piece is then attacked by Ferris but it just fails to drop home
74: SUBS (Portadown) - McElroy and Ukek for Obhakhan and Teelan
72: Mayse skips around Loughgall tackles in the penalty area only for Towe to block the shot on the line
65: SUB (Portadown) – McCartan for Rabby
64: Traynor's corner-kick is cleared to Mayse and his first-time drive looks a threat but is blocked in the box
60: SUBS (Loughgall) - Boyd, McCloskey and Gibson for Ferris, Balde and McCaffrey
54: Off-balance Fyfe fires wide off Obhakhan's flick
51: Strong running down the left ends with a Traynor cross met on the run by Mayse but his first-time effort from outside the area proves off target
H-T: Loughgall 0 Portadown 1
44: McCloskey - who has switched wings with Mahon - attacks down the right and whips over a cross met by Boyd on the run but his header is wide
38: YELLOW (Loughgall) - Kelly
38: Fyfe tests Gartside with a fine free-kick effort but the Loughgall goalkeeper is strong to push away the curling strike
34: GOAL - Loughgall 0 Portadown 1 (Teelan)
Portadown's period of pressure ends with an assured finish by Teelan after Mayse's clever backheel pass creates the opening for the unmarked player
31: Fyfe collects a loose ball and finds Teelan inside the box, with his low front-post cross met by Obhakhan but Murdock is on hand to block the threat
26: Mayse and Obhakhan combine off a throw-in and the former's dangerous cross is cleared from inside the penalty area by Towe without any Portadown pressure
24: Loughgall counter off a Portadown corner features good work by Norton and ends with Kelly racing clear but a back-tracking Teelan cuts out the low cross inside the away box
20: Both sides struggling to build much momentum on a difficult playing surface, with passing football at premium
2: First effort on goal by Loughgall - with Boyd collecting Gartside's kick forward and firing off a shot from distance but it's comfortable for McCarey
LOUGHGALL: Nathan Gartside, Jamie Rea, Ben Murdock, Tiernan Kelly, Robbie Norton, Jordan Gibson, Lewis Francis, Robert Mahon, Jay Boyd, Adam Towe, Conor McCloskey.
Subs: Berraat Turker, Nathaniel Ferris, Luke Cartwright, Lee McMenemy, Alberto Balde, James Carroll, Fra McCaffrey.
PORTADOWN: Aaron McCarey, Baris Altintop, Lewis MacKinnon, Lee Chapman, Ryan Mayse, Eamon Fyfe, Aaron Traynor, James Teelan, Ahu Obhakhan, Tabu Rabby Minzamba, Gary Thompson.
Subs: Jordan Williamson, Ross Redman, Douglas Wilson, Paul McElroy, Josh Ukek, Shay McCartan, Oisin Moore.
Referee: Ross Dunlop.
