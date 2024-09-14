STORY OF THE MATCH: Loughgall 1 Cliftonville 5 - Quickfire first-half goals set Reds on path to convincing win

By Patrick Van Dort
Published 14th Sep 2024, 16:54 BST

Here’s the Story of the Match from Loughgall v Cliftonville:

F-T: Loughgall 1 Cliftonville 5

92: GOAL – Loughgall 1 Cliftonville 5 (Steven) A determined Corrigan lifts goalwards a lofted shot which appears set to cross the line and Steven makes sure

89: RED (Loughgall) – Kelly sent off for second bookable offence

Cliftonville's Joe Gormley (left) and Kris Lowe. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)placeholder image
Cliftonville's Joe Gormley (left) and Kris Lowe. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

86: Ferris, free in the area, heads over the bar off McDermott's corner-kick

83: SUB (Cliftonville) - Markey on for Doherty

75: SUBS (Cliftonville) - Corrigan and Leppard on for Addis and Gormley

74: SUB (Loughgall) - McAleer on for Waide

73: GOAL - Loughgall 1 Cliftonville 4 (Steven)

Newberry plays the ball forward and substitute Steven caps the attack with a shot home from the edge of the box

71: GOAL - Loughgall 1 (Ferris) Cliftonville 3

Another goal contribution for Dean Smith off his bench as McDermott's good work ends with Ferris finding space and drilling home from distance

67: SUBS (Cliftonville) - Steven and Pettifer on for Curran and Lowe

64: Towe and Hoey link up outside the box - with the latter's shot just wide moments after joining play as a sub

62: SUBS (Loughgall) - McDermott, Hoey and Ferris on for Balde, Gibson and Boyd

53: Slick footwork by Gormley ends with a pass into the path of the supporting Doherty but the shot fails to test Loughgall

47: Loughgall with the first chance of the second half as Boyd's attack ends with Waide firing goalwards but his effort is saved

H-T: Loughgall 0 Cliftonville 3

27: GOAL - Loughgall 0 Cliftonville 3 (Addis)

Addis with a near-post header off Doherty's corner-kick for a simple but decisive third goal by the visitors

23: GOAL - Loughgall 0 Cliftonville 2 (Lowe)

Cliftonville add a quickfire second - if the first came off slick passing the second was a simple Addis ball over the top from deep and Lowe, bursting forward, shrugged off Rea to slot home

19: GOAL - Loughgall 0 Cliftonville 1 (Gormley)

Lovely combination play to cut open Loughgall involving Doherty and Curran before Glynn's threaded final pass is collected and converted by Gormley with a composed finish

17: Gormley with an opening on the left-hand side of the box but Gartside is off his line to block

10: A loose ball falls to Kearney in the box off Gormley's cross but his first-time effort is wide of the post

8: Loughgall pressing yields an opening as Boyd wins possession in the box and cuts in from a tight angle but delays his shot, with a Cliftonville block stopping the threat

LOUGHGALL: Gartside, Rea, Murdock, Kelly, Waide, Gibson, Kerr, Cartwright, Balde, Boyd, Towe.

Subs: Turker, McDermott, Ferris, Hoey, McAleer, Francis, McCloskey.

CLIFTONVILLE: Odumosu, Addis, Newberry, Kearney, Curran, Lowe, Conlan, Doherty, Piesold, Gormley, Glynn.

Subs: Breen, Pepper, Pettifer, Leppard, Markey, Steven, Corrigan.

Referee: Jamie Robinson

