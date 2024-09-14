STORY OF THE MATCH: Loughgall 1 Cliftonville 5 - Quickfire first-half goals set Reds on path to convincing win
F-T: Loughgall 1 Cliftonville 5
92: GOAL – Loughgall 1 Cliftonville 5 (Steven) A determined Corrigan lifts goalwards a lofted shot which appears set to cross the line and Steven makes sure
89: RED (Loughgall) – Kelly sent off for second bookable offence
86: Ferris, free in the area, heads over the bar off McDermott's corner-kick
83: SUB (Cliftonville) - Markey on for Doherty
75: SUBS (Cliftonville) - Corrigan and Leppard on for Addis and Gormley
74: SUB (Loughgall) - McAleer on for Waide
73: GOAL - Loughgall 1 Cliftonville 4 (Steven)
Newberry plays the ball forward and substitute Steven caps the attack with a shot home from the edge of the box
71: GOAL - Loughgall 1 (Ferris) Cliftonville 3
Another goal contribution for Dean Smith off his bench as McDermott's good work ends with Ferris finding space and drilling home from distance
67: SUBS (Cliftonville) - Steven and Pettifer on for Curran and Lowe
64: Towe and Hoey link up outside the box - with the latter's shot just wide moments after joining play as a sub
62: SUBS (Loughgall) - McDermott, Hoey and Ferris on for Balde, Gibson and Boyd
53: Slick footwork by Gormley ends with a pass into the path of the supporting Doherty but the shot fails to test Loughgall
47: Loughgall with the first chance of the second half as Boyd's attack ends with Waide firing goalwards but his effort is saved
H-T: Loughgall 0 Cliftonville 3
27: GOAL - Loughgall 0 Cliftonville 3 (Addis)
Addis with a near-post header off Doherty's corner-kick for a simple but decisive third goal by the visitors
23: GOAL - Loughgall 0 Cliftonville 2 (Lowe)
Cliftonville add a quickfire second - if the first came off slick passing the second was a simple Addis ball over the top from deep and Lowe, bursting forward, shrugged off Rea to slot home
19: GOAL - Loughgall 0 Cliftonville 1 (Gormley)
Lovely combination play to cut open Loughgall involving Doherty and Curran before Glynn's threaded final pass is collected and converted by Gormley with a composed finish
17: Gormley with an opening on the left-hand side of the box but Gartside is off his line to block
10: A loose ball falls to Kearney in the box off Gormley's cross but his first-time effort is wide of the post
8: Loughgall pressing yields an opening as Boyd wins possession in the box and cuts in from a tight angle but delays his shot, with a Cliftonville block stopping the threat
LOUGHGALL: Gartside, Rea, Murdock, Kelly, Waide, Gibson, Kerr, Cartwright, Balde, Boyd, Towe.
Subs: Turker, McDermott, Ferris, Hoey, McAleer, Francis, McCloskey.
CLIFTONVILLE: Odumosu, Addis, Newberry, Kearney, Curran, Lowe, Conlan, Doherty, Piesold, Gormley, Glynn.
Subs: Breen, Pepper, Pettifer, Leppard, Markey, Steven, Corrigan.
Referee: Jamie Robinson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.