Here’s the Story of the Match from Loughgall v Cliftonville:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

F-T: Loughgall 1 Cliftonville 5

92: GOAL – Loughgall 1 Cliftonville 5 (Steven) A determined Corrigan lifts goalwards a lofted shot which appears set to cross the line and Steven makes sure

89: RED (Loughgall) – Kelly sent off for second bookable offence

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cliftonville's Joe Gormley (left) and Kris Lowe. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

86: Ferris, free in the area, heads over the bar off McDermott's corner-kick

83: SUB (Cliftonville) - Markey on for Doherty

75: SUBS (Cliftonville) - Corrigan and Leppard on for Addis and Gormley

74: SUB (Loughgall) - McAleer on for Waide

73: GOAL - Loughgall 1 Cliftonville 4 (Steven)

Newberry plays the ball forward and substitute Steven caps the attack with a shot home from the edge of the box

71: GOAL - Loughgall 1 (Ferris) Cliftonville 3

Another goal contribution for Dean Smith off his bench as McDermott's good work ends with Ferris finding space and drilling home from distance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

67: SUBS (Cliftonville) - Steven and Pettifer on for Curran and Lowe

64: Towe and Hoey link up outside the box - with the latter's shot just wide moments after joining play as a sub

62: SUBS (Loughgall) - McDermott, Hoey and Ferris on for Balde, Gibson and Boyd

53: Slick footwork by Gormley ends with a pass into the path of the supporting Doherty but the shot fails to test Loughgall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

47: Loughgall with the first chance of the second half as Boyd's attack ends with Waide firing goalwards but his effort is saved

H-T: Loughgall 0 Cliftonville 3

27: GOAL - Loughgall 0 Cliftonville 3 (Addis)

Addis with a near-post header off Doherty's corner-kick for a simple but decisive third goal by the visitors

23: GOAL - Loughgall 0 Cliftonville 2 (Lowe)

Cliftonville add a quickfire second - if the first came off slick passing the second was a simple Addis ball over the top from deep and Lowe, bursting forward, shrugged off Rea to slot home

19: GOAL - Loughgall 0 Cliftonville 1 (Gormley)

Lovely combination play to cut open Loughgall involving Doherty and Curran before Glynn's threaded final pass is collected and converted by Gormley with a composed finish

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

17: Gormley with an opening on the left-hand side of the box but Gartside is off his line to block

10: A loose ball falls to Kearney in the box off Gormley's cross but his first-time effort is wide of the post

8: Loughgall pressing yields an opening as Boyd wins possession in the box and cuts in from a tight angle but delays his shot, with a Cliftonville block stopping the threat

LOUGHGALL: Gartside, Rea, Murdock, Kelly, Waide, Gibson, Kerr, Cartwright, Balde, Boyd, Towe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subs: Turker, McDermott, Ferris, Hoey, McAleer, Francis, McCloskey.

CLIFTONVILLE: Odumosu, Addis, Newberry, Kearney, Curran, Lowe, Conlan, Doherty, Piesold, Gormley, Glynn.

Subs: Breen, Pepper, Pettifer, Leppard, Markey, Steven, Corrigan.