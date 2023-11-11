STORY OF THE MATCH: Loughgall 1 Crusaders 2
The two teams:
LOUGHGALL: Turker, Murdock, Kelly, Andrade, Teggart, Ferris, Hoey, Patton, Carroll, Magee, Loughran.
Subs: Devine, Carson, Rea, Brogan, McAleer, Gibson, Duke.
CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Weir, Lowry, Forsythe, O’Rourke, Owens, Winchester, Larmour, Smith, Robinson, Clarke.
Subs: Kerr, Lecky, Teelan, M Kennedy, Heatley, Anderson, James.
Referee: Shane Andrews.
13: First booking of the afternoon as Mal Smith cynically brings down Benji Magee with the Loughgall striker trying to run into space.
27: Crusaders have the ball in the net as Jordan Forsythe pounces on a loose ball in the box, but it’s ruled out for handball.
41: Defensive error from Jarlath O’Rourke allows Benji Magee to slip in behind. The striker drives forward and his shot from a tight angle is saved by the Jonny Tuffey, Resulting corner comes to nothing.
HALF TIME: Loughgall 0 – 0 Crusaders
SECOND HALF
46: Crusaders make a fast start after the break as Jude Winchester has a shot saved by Berraat Turker. Loughgall go down the other end and Nathaniel Ferris’ effort from distance curls over the crossbar.
59: First sub for Loughgall as Andrew Hoey is replaced by Jordan Gibson.
63: GOAL: Loughgall 0 - 1 CRUSADERS (ROSS CLARKE) – Berraat Turker makes a good save from Philip Lowry's initial shot in the box, but the ball falls to Clarke and he finishes from close range to put Crusaders 1-0 up.
68: Goalmouth scramble as Ben Murdock header falls to Nathaniel Ferris. His shot is saved by Jonny Tuffey and goes out for a corner, which comes to nothing.
74: GOAL: LOUGHGALL 1 (PABLO ANDRADE) – 1 Crusaders – Mark Patton's free-kick has to be retaken after Ross Clarke doesn't retreat far enough. The retake isn’t a great delivery, but the ball loops up to Ben Murdock, finds its way to Andrade and the wing-back powers past Jonny Tuffey to bring Loughgall level.
78: Nathaniel Ferris is replaced by Aaron Duke for Loughgall. Jude Winchester and Jordan Owens replaced by Paul Heatley and Adam Lecky for the visitors.
93: GOAL: Loughgall 1 – 2 CRUSADERS (PAUL HEATLEY) – Crusaders win at the death! Berraat Turker doesn’t deal with a through ball, Heatley nips in to take it round the keeper and slides into an empty goal.
FULL TIME: Loughgall 1 – 2 Crusaders