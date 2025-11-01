STORY OF THE MATCH: Loughgall 2 Annagh United 3 - Championship leaders edge derby thriller

Patrick Van Dort
By Patrick Van Dort

News Letter sports editor

Published 1st Nov 2025, 17:01 GMT
Irish League warm-up routine for Loughgall
Championship league leaders Annagh United enjoyed derby delight with a battling 3-2 victory over Loughgall as Adetobi Jinadu’s double and a James Convie finish cancelled out Darragh Stewart’s home brace.

F-T: Loughgall 2 Annagh United 3

89: Carroll’s ambitious effort from distance off Hoey’s pass across the pitch fails to trouble Little

87: SUB (Annagh) – Davidson on for Convie

Loughgall host Annagh United in the Playr-Fit Championship at Lakeview Park. (Photo by National World)placeholder image
Loughgall host Annagh United in the Playr-Fit Championship at Lakeview Park. (Photo by National World)

85: Little has to stretch to push away Andrade's in-swinging corner-kick from the left then the ball eventually falls for sub Hoey with home appeals ignored for handball and a penalty off his shot

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

80: SUBS (Loughgall) - H.Norton and Hoey on for R.Norton and McElroy

75: YELLOW (Loughgall) - Stewart

75: YELLOW (Annagh) - N.Henderson

74: GOAL - Loughgall 2 Annagh United 3 (Jinadu)

Second for in-form striker Jinadu as he slots home with a close-range finish off Balde's knockdown pass from a Taylor cross

72: SUB (Loughgall) - Crowe for Scott

72: GOAL - Loughgall 2 (Stewart) Annagh United 2

Stewart reacts quickly to intercept a backpass by Skelton, round Little and slot home from a wide angle

66: GOAL – Loughgall 1 Annagh United 2 (Convie) Annagh turn the tables with a second goal inside a matter of minutes – with Loughgall in trouble off the visitors’ pace once again as Convie drives forward and nets with a composed strike

64: GOAL - Loughgall 1 Annagh United 1 (Jinadu)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Strength and pace by Jinadu to create the opening for a shot on goal and his low angled drive finds a path home from distance at Glendinning's near post

63: SUB (Loughgall) – Carroll on for Prendergast

62: Taylor attempting an immediate impact as he controls on the chest and fires a volley goalwards from outside the box but it proves wide of the target

61: SUB (Annagh) – Taylor on for Calvert

57: YELLOW (Annagh) - Calvert

53: YELLOW (Loughgall) - Wilson

46: SUB (Annagh) - Swan for Young

H-T: Annagh United manager Ciaran McGurgan has been sent off by referee Michael McKenna

H-T: Loughgall 1 Annagh United 0

33: Stewart ends a mazy run cutting in from the left with an in-swinging cross to the back post that McLaughlin has to angle back to meet and the header drops wide

29: YELLOW (Loughgall) - Norton

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

26: Loughgall win back possession and the ball is bouncing around the box before McElroy's snapshot under a challenge clears the crossbar

23: YELLOW (Annagh) - Convie

23: YELLOW (Loughgall) - Scott

18: GOAL - Loughgall 1 (Stewart) Annagh United 0

Superb finish by Darragh Stewart to break the deadlock from a tight angle on the right-hand side of the box as he flashed a shot home via the underside of the crossbar

11: Great tracking back by Niall Henderson to cover, under pressure, the back-post threat off McLaughlin's deep cross from the right

4: Andrade's corner-kick leads to an opening in the penalty area but McElroy is left frustrated off both close-range attempts

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

3: Strong save by Little to deny McLaughlin off Prendergast's cut-back pass

LOUGHGALL: Ross Glendinning, Ben Murdock, Douglas Wilson, Robbie Norton, Pablo Andrade, Adam Towe, Darragh Stewart, Paul McElroy, Aaron Prendergast, John Scott, Kirk McLaughlin.

Subs: Berraat Turker, Ben Harvey, Oliver Crowe, Andrew Hoey, Harry Norton, Reece Jordan, James Carroll.

ANNAGH UNITED: Joel Little, Kris Calvert, Conall Young, Odhran Skelton, Jack Henderson, Niall Henderson, Alberto Balde, James Convie, Aaron Rogers, Lee Upon, Adetobi Jinadu.

Subs: Martin Marron, Ryan Swan, Craig Taylor, Rhys Calvert, Oscar Davidson, Salou Jallow.

Referee: Michael McKenna

Related topics:Loughgall
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice