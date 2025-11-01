STORY OF THE MATCH: Loughgall 2 Annagh United 3 - Championship leaders edge derby thriller
F-T: Loughgall 2 Annagh United 3
89: Carroll’s ambitious effort from distance off Hoey’s pass across the pitch fails to trouble Little
87: SUB (Annagh) – Davidson on for Convie
85: Little has to stretch to push away Andrade's in-swinging corner-kick from the left then the ball eventually falls for sub Hoey with home appeals ignored for handball and a penalty off his shot
80: SUBS (Loughgall) - H.Norton and Hoey on for R.Norton and McElroy
75: YELLOW (Loughgall) - Stewart
75: YELLOW (Annagh) - N.Henderson
74: GOAL - Loughgall 2 Annagh United 3 (Jinadu)
Second for in-form striker Jinadu as he slots home with a close-range finish off Balde's knockdown pass from a Taylor cross
72: SUB (Loughgall) - Crowe for Scott
72: GOAL - Loughgall 2 (Stewart) Annagh United 2
Stewart reacts quickly to intercept a backpass by Skelton, round Little and slot home from a wide angle
66: GOAL – Loughgall 1 Annagh United 2 (Convie) Annagh turn the tables with a second goal inside a matter of minutes – with Loughgall in trouble off the visitors’ pace once again as Convie drives forward and nets with a composed strike
64: GOAL - Loughgall 1 Annagh United 1 (Jinadu)
Strength and pace by Jinadu to create the opening for a shot on goal and his low angled drive finds a path home from distance at Glendinning's near post
63: SUB (Loughgall) – Carroll on for Prendergast
62: Taylor attempting an immediate impact as he controls on the chest and fires a volley goalwards from outside the box but it proves wide of the target
61: SUB (Annagh) – Taylor on for Calvert
57: YELLOW (Annagh) - Calvert
53: YELLOW (Loughgall) - Wilson
46: SUB (Annagh) - Swan for Young
H-T: Annagh United manager Ciaran McGurgan has been sent off by referee Michael McKenna
H-T: Loughgall 1 Annagh United 0
33: Stewart ends a mazy run cutting in from the left with an in-swinging cross to the back post that McLaughlin has to angle back to meet and the header drops wide
29: YELLOW (Loughgall) - Norton
26: Loughgall win back possession and the ball is bouncing around the box before McElroy's snapshot under a challenge clears the crossbar
23: YELLOW (Annagh) - Convie
23: YELLOW (Loughgall) - Scott
18: GOAL - Loughgall 1 (Stewart) Annagh United 0
Superb finish by Darragh Stewart to break the deadlock from a tight angle on the right-hand side of the box as he flashed a shot home via the underside of the crossbar
11: Great tracking back by Niall Henderson to cover, under pressure, the back-post threat off McLaughlin's deep cross from the right
4: Andrade's corner-kick leads to an opening in the penalty area but McElroy is left frustrated off both close-range attempts
3: Strong save by Little to deny McLaughlin off Prendergast's cut-back pass
LOUGHGALL: Ross Glendinning, Ben Murdock, Douglas Wilson, Robbie Norton, Pablo Andrade, Adam Towe, Darragh Stewart, Paul McElroy, Aaron Prendergast, John Scott, Kirk McLaughlin.
Subs: Berraat Turker, Ben Harvey, Oliver Crowe, Andrew Hoey, Harry Norton, Reece Jordan, James Carroll.
ANNAGH UNITED: Joel Little, Kris Calvert, Conall Young, Odhran Skelton, Jack Henderson, Niall Henderson, Alberto Balde, James Convie, Aaron Rogers, Lee Upon, Adetobi Jinadu.
Subs: Martin Marron, Ryan Swan, Craig Taylor, Rhys Calvert, Oscar Davidson, Salou Jallow.
Referee: Michael McKenna