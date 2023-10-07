Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stuart King has handed former Rangers man Lewis MacKinnon his Carrick Rangers debut after the 20-year-old signed during the week. Here are the two teams in full:

LOUGHGALL: Turker, Carson, Rea, Murdock, Brogan, Kelly, Ferris, McAleer, Cartwright, Boyd, Loughran.

Subs: Devine, Teggart, Hoey, Gibson, Patton, Carroll, Magee.

Curtis Allen scored Carrick Rangers' second goal against Loughgall. PIC: INPHO/Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

CARRICK RANGERS: Ro Glendinning, Forsythe, Surgenor, Watson, Cushley, Allen, Maciulaitis, MacKinnon, Crowe, Purkis, Tilney.

Subs: McCauley, Gordon, McGuckin, Buchanan-Rolleston, Andrews, Cherry, Withers.

Referee: Declan Hassan.

FIRST HALF

3: Caolan McAleer whips in a dangerous cross after Loughgall’s first corner of the match is cleared out of the box, but nobody can get on the end of it and ball goes out for a goal kick.

9: First feisty moment of the afternoon as Tiernan Kelly and Mark Surgenor collide. Bit of pushing and shoving as they get back to their feet and referee Declan Hassan shows both a yellow card – neither bench happy with that outcome.

16: GOAL: LOUGHGALL 1 - 0 Carrick Rangers – Nathaniel Ferris controls the ball, passes it wide to Caolan McAleer and the winger sends in a brilliant delivery which, I think, Jay Boyd gets the final touch on to put the hosts 1-0 up.

27: Purkis sends a ball into the box from box, Berraat Turker comes to claim but Albert Watson gets there ahead of him. Ball sails out for a goal kick.

29: GOAL: Loughgall 1 - 1 CARRICK RANGERS (FORSYTHE) – Albert Watson wins the header from a cross into the box and ball finds its way to Kurtis Forsythe, who is running into the box. He holds his nerve to strike beyond Turker and level the scores at Lakeview Park.

35: Carrick Rangers boss Stuart King is shown a yellow card. Very harsh decision – he was speaking to his own player!

38: GOAL: Loughgall 1 - 2 CARRICK RANGERS (ALLEN) – Superb work down the left by Ben Tilney, who sails past Mark Carson and sends a low cross in towards Curtis Allen. The striker makes no mistake and his deft touch puts Carrick 2-1 up.

40: GOAL: Loughgall 1 - 3 CARRICK RANGERS (MACIULAITIS) – Double blow within minutes for Loughgall as their former striker, Nedas Maciulaitis, brings a Danny Purkis cross from the left down on his chest before firing in. From one down, Carrick now two up!

HALF-TIME: Loughgall 1 (Jay Boyd) – 3 Carrick Rangers (Kurtis Forsythe, Curtis Allen, Nedas Maciulaitis)

Loughgall boss Dean Smith makes two changes at the break with Mark Patton and Alan Teggart replacing wing-backs Mark Carson and Jamie Rea.

SECOND HALF

53: Caolan Loughran shown a yellow card for a challenge on Carrick goalkeeper Ross Glendinning.

61: Smith empties his bench with half an hour to go as Andrew Hoey, Jordan Gibson and Benji Magee replace Nathaniel Ferris, Jay Boyd and Caolan McAleer.

64: GOAL: LOUGHGALL 2 (HOEY) - 3 Carrick Rangers – Three minutes after coming off the bench for Loughgall, Andy Hoey pounces on a Ben Tilney error in the Carrick area to poke home his fourth league goal of the season from close range.

73: GOAL: Loughgall 2 - 4 CARRICK RANGERS (ALLEN) – Curtis Allen grabs his second of the afternoon but it's all about the work from Danny Purkis. He gets the better of Luke Cartwright down the right and crosses to Allen, who taps in to an empty goal. Second assist for Purkis.

78: GOAL: LOUGHGALL 3 (Magee) - 4 Carrick Rangers – Another potential twist at Lakeview Park with an absolutely superb solo goal from Benji Magee. He surges past Albert Watson down the right, works his way into the box and fires past Glendinning from a tight angle. Magee adds to strikes against Crusaders and champions Larne earlier this season.

85: Magee almost gets on the end of a lovely Hoey chip after good work from Mark Patton down the right, but a Carrick defender gets back and clears for a corner. Going to be a tense finish!

90: RED CARD: Loughgall midfielder Tiernan Kelly is shown a second yellow card after reacting to a challenge in the Carrick box. Six minutes of added time to be played now.