Three slick Loughgall goals – scored by Jordan Gibson, Nathaniel Ferris and Jamie Rea – wrapped up derby delight for the Villagers over Glenavon and back-to-back Premiership wins.

F-T: Loughgall 3 Glenavon 0

96: GOAL - Loughgall 3 (Rea) Glenavon 0

Balde slips the ball into the path of Rea and he caps his driving run forward to smash the ball home superbly from distance

Players from Loughgall and Glenavon line out before kick-off at Lakeview Park in the Sports Direct Premiership. (Photo by National World)

93: O’Connor header lacks the power to test Gartside

91: Doran attacks on the right and whips over a cross towards the front post but McDaid, on the run, can only knock it wide

90: Six minutes added time with Loughgall fighting to preserve the 2-0 advantage

88: Gibson works the opening for Balde but Toure dives in to block

86: Centre-back Haughey off the bench and put up top but Glenavon unable to make the most of his added aerial threat in attack as Loughgall battle to protect the lead

81: SUB (Glenavon) – Haughey on for Campbell

80: SUBS (Loughgall) – Murdock and Towe on for McCloskey and McDermott

73: SUBS (Glenavon) – Doona and Doran on for Marshall and Snoddy

71: Gartside off his line quickly to spot the danger as the balls drops for Snoddy in behind the Loughgall defence

70: SUB (Loughgall) – Boyd on for Ferris

64: Quinn's corner-kick is met at the back post by Campbell but Gartside proves alert to block

58: SUBS (Glenavon) – Ward and O’Connor on for Malone and Carroll

58: McCloskey's low angled drive travels across the face of goal but just wide

54: Goalbound Marshall effort from distance blocked by team-mate McKeown inside the packed penalty area as Glenavon search for a way back into the match

H-T: Loughgall 2 Glenavon 0

49: Another Glenavon free-kick - in a similar position to Campbell's - but Malone’s curling effort is collected by Gartside

46: Campbell’s free-kick attempt around the outside of the Loughgall wall is just the wrong side of the post

39: GOAL – Loughgall 2 (Ferris) Glenavon 0

Brilliant flowing move as referee Ian McNabb ignores Glenavon appeals for a foul in midfield by McDermott, Kelly spreads play wide as Gibson and Balde combine before Rea’s cross is headed home superbly by Ferris

37: Toure wins back possession and drives forward but his final shot clears the target

34: GOAL – Loughgall 1 (Gibson) Glenavon 0

Slick footwork by Gibson outside the box to shift the ball from right to left and curl home into the top corner with Deane rooted to the spot

34: Cartwright’s long throw-in drops for McCloskey and his spectacular strike calls Deane to tip over the bar

31: McCloskey works space for a shot following flicks by Gibson and Ferris - but Deane is behind the angled drive

27: Delightful inswinging ball from the left from Marshall is met by Quinn’s run off the right but he cannot direct on target, with Campbell’s follow-up strike wide

24: SUB (Loughgall) – Balde on for Waide. Waide unable to continue due to injury despite treatment

22: Niall Quinn balls into the box create problems for Loughgall – the first off a corner-kick met by Carroll and steered goalwards off McDaid during a scramble which ends with a Gartside save before the second eventually is headed wide by Carroll’s diving attempt inside the packed penalty area

12: Norton’s hopeful punt forward into the final third is chested down on the run by Waide but he is drifting away from goal and Glenavon recover to cut out the threat

10: Snoddy attempts to capitalise on a loose ball by slipping in McDaid but Gartside proves quick off his line to smother the striker's attempt

2: Cartwright's deep throw-in is flicked on by Ferris but Waide fires over from outside the box.

LOUGHGALL: Nathan Gartside, Conor McDermott, Jamie Rea, Tiernan Kelly, Ryan Waide, Nathaniel Ferris, Robbie Norton, Jordan Gibson, Luke Cartwright, Lewis Francis, Conor McCloskey.

Subs: Berraat Turker, Ben Murdock, Caolan McAleer, Alberto Balde, Jay Boyd, Ben Harvey, Adam Towe.

GLENAVON: Gareth Deane, David Toure, Len O’Sullivan, Rhys Marshall, Matthew Snoddy, Jack Malone, David McDaid, Peter Campbell, Niall Quinn, Barney McKeown, James Carroll.