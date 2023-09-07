Watch more videos on Shots!

Wright handed six players their U21 debut – Stephen McMullan, Michael Forbes, Patrick Kelly, Micheal Glynn, Darren Robinson and Callum Marshall. Here are the two teams:

NORTHERN IRELAND U21: McMullan, Robinson, McClelland, Forbes, Glynn, Johnston, McCann, Kelly, McKiernan, Marshall, McKee.

Subs: Clarke, Allen, Devlin, Farquhar, Lindsay, McCausland, McDonnell, McGuckin, Stewart.

Northern Ireland U21 manager Tommy Wright during today’s game at Mourneview Park in Lurgan. PIC: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

LUXEMBOURG U21: Latik, Torres, Agostinelli, Goncalves, Sinner, Lohei, Irigoyen, Cerqueira Martins, Monteiro, Turping, Rodrigues.

Subs: Do Rego, Correia, de Jesus Cardoso, Englaro, Latic, Luis, Preljevic, Rossler, Viegas Campos.

Referee: Andreas Argyrou (Cyprus).

FIRST HALF

3: West Ham United youngster Patrick Kelly picks up possession and makes a surging run forward. He’s brought down while trying to weave his way into the box. Sam McClelland’s header from the resulting free-kick sails over the bar.

12: GOAL: Northern Ireland U21 0 - 1 Luxembourg U21 (Rodrigues) – Visitors take the lead at Mourneview Park as Turping's shot hits off the post after cutting in from the Luxembourg left and Rodrigues is in the right place to strike home from the rebound.

16: Northern Ireland apply pressure as they look to hit back immediately. Callum Marshall makes a run into the box but can’t take the ball in his stride – danger cleared by Luxembourg.

29: Marshall does well to hassle Luxembourg captain Martins on the edge of the opposition but Northern Ireland are unable to make the most of the opportunity.

32: Moment of quality from Linfield’s Chris McKee, whipping in a dangerous ball from the right towards Marshall. The striker isn’t able to get the right connection on the ball to guide it towards goal. Best chance for Northern Ireland so far.

34: Great run from Kelly, penetrating through midfield and plays Marshall in down the left-hand side. His first time shot finds the side netting – much better from the hosts now.

36: Another dangerous attack as captain Carl Johnston slides in McKee, who whips the ball across goal but there’s no green shirt in the middle. Northern Ireland almost then get caught on the counter from their corner.

HALF TIME: Northern Ireland U21 0 - 1 Luxembourg U21

SECOND HALF

47: Bright start to the half for Northern Ireland with Marshall having the first shot following a corner, which is comfortably saved by Luxembourg goalkeeper Latik.

49: Luxembourg almost double their lead but Michael Forbes makes a crucial block in the box – resulting corner is cleared.

51: First yellow card of the afternoon is handed to Luxembourg midfielder Monteiro.

53: Great attacking move as McCann’s superb long-range pass is controlled brilliantly by Johnston, who plays in McKiernan but his shot is palmed round the post by Latik.

58: Luxembourg goalscorer Alves suffers an injury and is unable to continue. He’s replaced by Lucas Correia.

62: Wight makes two changes of his own with Cliftonville’s Sean Stewart and Jamie McDonnell replacing Micheal Glynn and Michael Forbes.

70: Ross McCausland and Ciaran McGuckin replace JJ McKiernan and Chris McKee for Northern Ireland.

75: McCausland has provided a real attacking spark since coming on. His darting run earns Northern Ireland a corner which Latik punches to safety.

77: Wright makes his final change with Charlie McCann replaced by Terry Devlin.

79: Big chance for Northern Ireland to equalise as Kelly’s sharp pass into the box finds McDonnell, who swivels but drags his shot wide of the post.

85: Loose pass by Devlin allows substitute Correia to attack and get a shot away. It’s deflected for a corner which Northern Ireland fail to clear at the first attempt but Irigoyen tries too much trickery and ball rolls out for a goal kick.

90: Five minutes of added time. Final change for Luxembourg with Rossler replacing Irigoyen.