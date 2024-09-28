Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ethan Devine’s first-half finish proved decisive as Ballymena United registered a sixth successive victory to finish in front away to Portadown.

F-T: Portadown 0 Ballymena United 1

88: YELLOW (Ballymena) - Kennedy

85: SUB (Ballymena) – O'Donnell on for Scott

Portadown manager Niall Currie. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

82: Altintop header inside the box but it lacks the power to test O’Neill

81: SUB (Portadown) - Fyfe on for Obhakhan

78: Stewart clear on goal and moves past McCarey but too wide and Portadown recover to block the cutback

75: SUBS (Portadown) - Mullan, D.Wilson, Wylie on for McCaw, Mayse, Ukek

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

75: SUBS (Ballymena) - Browne and Stewart on for Rocks and Devine

70: McCawl’s ball into the box is met on the run by McCullough but his sidefoot connection falls for O’Neill

60: SUB (Ballymena) – Moore on for McCurry

55: Mayse picks up possession in a good position but his angled effort is the wrong side of the post

47: Mayse swivels on a loose ball inside the box but his attempt is blocked

H-T: Portadown 0 Ballymena United 1

45: GOAL: Portadown 0 Ballymena United 1 (Devine)

Carson’s teasing cross is met by Devine and his looping header drifts across the target then drops beyond McCarey into the corner

44: Neat footwork again by Ukek to cap a patient passing move but Wilson is unable to connect under pressure at the far post

40: Show of strength and skill by Ukek as he attempts to attack from the left then drifts across and eventually fires off a shot from the right that proves just too high

34: YELLOW (Portadown) - McCawl

30: Ukek twisting and turning inside the penalty area but his near-post shot is saved by O'Neill

19: Mayse delivery is steered back into the danger area by Ukek and Obhakhan fires goalwards on the turn but his shot is blocked inside the packed penalty box

18: YELLOW (Ballymena) - Devine

11: SUB (Portadown) - L.Wilson on for Thompson

10: Play is then stopped by referee Ross Dunlop and, following treatment, Gary Thompson leaves the pitch

8: Carson's corner-kick falls for McCallion but his shot is blocked by McCullough

4: Early Ballymena opening as Rocks delivers from the right but Kennedy's glancing header clears the crossbar

PORTADOWN: Aaron McCarey, Baris Altintip, Lewis MacKinnon, Lee Chapman, Eogan McCawl, Rya Mayse, Steven McCullough, Josh Ukek, Ahu Obhakhan, Shay McCartan, Gary Thompson.

Subs: Jamie Ray, Dougie Wilson, Luke Wilson, Paul McElroy, Eamon Fyfe, Ben Wylie, Liam Mullan.

BALLYMENA UNITED: Sean O’Neill, Kym Nelson, Daniel Lafferty, Donal Rocks, Aaron Jarvis, Ben Kennedy, Andrew Scott, Calvin McCurry, Daithi McCallion, Ethan Devine, Joshua Carson.

Subs: Samuel Johnston, Alexander Gawne, Joseph Moore, Stephen O’Donnell, Sean Brown, Noah Stewart, Oisin Devlin.