STORY OF THE MATCH: Portadown 0 Coleraine 2 – Red card drama and striker in nets before visitors claim victory
80: YELLOW (Coleraine) – McGregor
80: YELLOW (Portadown) - Altintop
77: SUBS (Portadown) - Chapman and Annett on for Mayse and Teelan
76: YELLOW (Portadown) - Mayse
75: GOAL - Portadown 0 Coleraine 2 (Cooper)
Another Ives corner-kick swinging in from the right leads to a scramble inside the packed box and Cooper eventually gains a decisive touch - with Portadown appeals for a foul on Fyfe dismissed
70: SUB (Coleraine) - Stewart on for Okoro
66: Inswinging McCullough corner-kick has Harris struggling to collect but the loose ball is cleared by Coleraine
64: Hosts attempt a rapid response but Teelan is unable to gain a clean connection off Mayse’s pass on the break
63: GOAL - Portadown 0 Coleraine 1 (Shevlin)
Ives' corner-kick is met by a Shevlin downward header to break the deadlock against the 10-man hosts and stand-in goalkeeper Fyfe
60: SUBS (Coleraine) – McGregor and McDonald on for Kane and Boyle
58: Fyfe leaps to claim a Kane cross - with cheers from the home support in recognition. Then, soon after, he had to scramble to recover at the cost of a corner-kick. With one fan shouting 'Mickey Keenan in disguise', drawing comparisons to the Ports legend
53: Fyfe in the right position to collect Shevlin's close-range header
52: First save by Fyfe as Cooper fires towards the target from distance
49: Anxious wait as Patching stands over a free-kick in anticipation of a first test for stand-in goalkeeper Fyfe - but it clears the crossbar
48: SUB (Coleraine) - Lyons-Foster on for Dunne
46: SUB (Portadown) - Minzamba on for Quinn
H-T: Portadown 0 Coleraine 0. Late drama as play draws to a close after eight minutes of added time
49: RED (Portadown) - McCarey
McCarey sent off as referee Declan Hassan adjudged a foul by the goalkeeper on Shevlin after the whistle in the box. Striker Fyfe now taking over between the posts with no goalkeeper on the bench. A Ports free-kick was awarded for an initial foul by Shevlin on McCarey as they competed for a cross, hence no penalty to Coleraine, with the goalkeeper then sent off for his reaction to that contact
47: Quinn's lofted ball to the edge of the box results in a foot race by Harris and Teelan - with the Coleraine goalkeeper just in time to hack clear
43: SUB (Portadown) - Mayse on for Wylie
43: Another injury blow for the Ports - having earlier lost Tulloch - with Wylie now off on a stretcher. Wylie with his hands over his face, clearly upset. Applause from both sets of fans
35: Fyfe, Teelan and McCullough link up on the break - with a switch bringing Quinn and Wylie into play - but the promising build-up ends in a cross collected by Harris
27: Jarvis fires off a shot at goal - from possibly closer to the halfway line that the Ports target - and McCarey gathers with ease
25: YELLOW (Coleraine) - Dunne
19: Ives' corner-kick is met by Shevlin's glancing header but he proves at too tight an angle and too far from the target to test McCarey
16: Glackin's dangerous cross from the right proves just beyond the head of Shevlin in the middle of the box
13: Neat combination play between Wilson, Quinn, McCullough and Fyfe leads to a corner-kick - as the injured Tulloch limps off around the pitch towards the changing room in visible distress but with warm applause from the fans
12: SUB (Portadown) - Quinn on for Tulloch
10: Patching delays his pass to find the over-lapping Ives but McCarey shows firm hands to stop the shot
5: Ives and Patching combine off Jarvis' throw-in to release the latter down the left but his penalty-area cut-back is intercepted by Wylie on the edge of the box
PORTADOWN: Aaron McCarey, Divin Isamala, Baris Altintop, Lewis MacKinnon, Luke Wilson, Ben Wylie, Steven McCullough, Eamon Fyfe, James Teelan, Gary Thompson, Rayhaan Tulloch.
Subs: Jamie Rea, Lee Chapman, Ryan Mayse, Jordan Gibson, Tabu Rabby Minzamba, Rhys Annett, Ben Quinn.
COLERAINE: Aidan Harris, Lyndon Kane, Dean Jarvis, Dylan Boyle, Will Patching, Matthew Shevlin, Joel Cooper, Levi Ives, Jamie Glackin, Charles Dunne, Zane Kola Okoro.
Subs: Lewis Webb, Adam Long, Kodi Lyons-Foster, Lewis McGregor, Cameron Stewart, Rowan McDonald, Declan McManus.
Referee: Declan Hassan.