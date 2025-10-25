Coleraine managed to maintain strong Premiership form with a 2-0 victory at Shamrock Park that featured a red card for home goalkeeper Aaron McCarey plus Eamon Fyfe swapping a striker’s role for stand-in shot-stopper before goals by Matthew Shevlin and Joel Cooper.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

F-T: Portadown 0 Coleraine 2

80: YELLOW (Coleraine) – McGregor

80: YELLOW (Portadown) - Altintop

Eamon Fyfe swaps a striker's role for that of stand-in goalkeeper following a red card for Aaron McCarey against Coleraine with no substitute option on the bench. (Photo by INPHO/Jonathan Porter

77: SUBS (Portadown) - Chapman and Annett on for Mayse and Teelan

76: YELLOW (Portadown) - Mayse

75: GOAL - Portadown 0 Coleraine 2 (Cooper)

Another Ives corner-kick swinging in from the right leads to a scramble inside the packed box and Cooper eventually gains a decisive touch - with Portadown appeals for a foul on Fyfe dismissed

70: SUB (Coleraine) - Stewart on for Okoro

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

66: Inswinging McCullough corner-kick has Harris struggling to collect but the loose ball is cleared by Coleraine

64: Hosts attempt a rapid response but Teelan is unable to gain a clean connection off Mayse’s pass on the break

63: GOAL - Portadown 0 Coleraine 1 (Shevlin)

Ives' corner-kick is met by a Shevlin downward header to break the deadlock against the 10-man hosts and stand-in goalkeeper Fyfe

60: SUBS (Coleraine) – McGregor and McDonald on for Kane and Boyle

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

58: Fyfe leaps to claim a Kane cross - with cheers from the home support in recognition. Then, soon after, he had to scramble to recover at the cost of a corner-kick. With one fan shouting 'Mickey Keenan in disguise', drawing comparisons to the Ports legend

53: Fyfe in the right position to collect Shevlin's close-range header

52: First save by Fyfe as Cooper fires towards the target from distance

49: Anxious wait as Patching stands over a free-kick in anticipation of a first test for stand-in goalkeeper Fyfe - but it clears the crossbar

48: SUB (Coleraine) - Lyons-Foster on for Dunne

46: SUB (Portadown) - Minzamba on for Quinn

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

H-T: Portadown 0 Coleraine 0. Late drama as play draws to a close after eight minutes of added time

49: RED (Portadown) - McCarey

McCarey sent off as referee Declan Hassan adjudged a foul by the goalkeeper on Shevlin after the whistle in the box. Striker Fyfe now taking over between the posts with no goalkeeper on the bench. A Ports free-kick was awarded for an initial foul by Shevlin on McCarey as they competed for a cross, hence no penalty to Coleraine, with the goalkeeper then sent off for his reaction to that contact

47: Quinn's lofted ball to the edge of the box results in a foot race by Harris and Teelan - with the Coleraine goalkeeper just in time to hack clear

43: SUB (Portadown) - Mayse on for Wylie

43: Another injury blow for the Ports - having earlier lost Tulloch - with Wylie now off on a stretcher. Wylie with his hands over his face, clearly upset. Applause from both sets of fans

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

35: Fyfe, Teelan and McCullough link up on the break - with a switch bringing Quinn and Wylie into play - but the promising build-up ends in a cross collected by Harris

27: Jarvis fires off a shot at goal - from possibly closer to the halfway line that the Ports target - and McCarey gathers with ease

25: YELLOW (Coleraine) - Dunne

19: Ives' corner-kick is met by Shevlin's glancing header but he proves at too tight an angle and too far from the target to test McCarey

16: Glackin's dangerous cross from the right proves just beyond the head of Shevlin in the middle of the box

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

13: Neat combination play between Wilson, Quinn, McCullough and Fyfe leads to a corner-kick - as the injured Tulloch limps off around the pitch towards the changing room in visible distress but with warm applause from the fans

12: SUB (Portadown) - Quinn on for Tulloch

10: Patching delays his pass to find the over-lapping Ives but McCarey shows firm hands to stop the shot

5: Ives and Patching combine off Jarvis' throw-in to release the latter down the left but his penalty-area cut-back is intercepted by Wylie on the edge of the box

PORTADOWN: Aaron McCarey, Divin Isamala, Baris Altintop, Lewis MacKinnon, Luke Wilson, Ben Wylie, Steven McCullough, Eamon Fyfe, James Teelan, Gary Thompson, Rayhaan Tulloch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subs: Jamie Rea, Lee Chapman, Ryan Mayse, Jordan Gibson, Tabu Rabby Minzamba, Rhys Annett, Ben Quinn.

COLERAINE: Aidan Harris, Lyndon Kane, Dean Jarvis, Dylan Boyle, Will Patching, Matthew Shevlin, Joel Cooper, Levi Ives, Jamie Glackin, Charles Dunne, Zane Kola Okoro.

Subs: Lewis Webb, Adam Long, Kodi Lyons-Foster, Lewis McGregor, Cameron Stewart, Rowan McDonald, Declan McManus.