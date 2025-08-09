STORY OF THE MATCH: Portadown 0 Glentoran 1 - Danny Amos touch of class lights up drab opener
Here’s the story of the match:
F-T: Portadown 0 Glentoran 1
92: YELLOW (Glentoran) - Singleton 79: SUB (Glentoran) - Ferris on Jenkins
76: Glentoran penalty appeals ignored by referee Shane Andrews
71: SUBS (Portadown) - Mayse on for Ukek and Gibson on for Fyfe
69: YELLOW (Portadown) - Altintop
65: Now Portadown have the ball in the net but, again, the goal is ruled out by an assistant referee after McCullough's clever curling free-kick delivery and Ukek's finish at a stretch
64: SUB (Glentoran) - Douglas on for Kelly
58: SUB (Portadown) - Tulloch on for Teelan
58: Stewart on the turn from a tight angle results in a shot the wrong side of the post
54: Glentoran have the ball in the net off Burt's shot from distance but the assistant referee's flag rules out the effort to keep Portadown trailing by just one
49: Fyfe's driving run forward offers Portadown promise but he fails to find the supporting Teelan
H-T: Portadown 0 Glentoran 1
42: GOAL - Portadown 0 Glentoran 1 (Amos)
Superb strike by Amos to offer a first-half talking point from a game providing few high points, thanks to a driving run and delivery from Jenkins
38: Fyfe spreads the play to Ukek, who has time and space but his curling attempt after cutting in from the left proves high and wide
18: SUB (Glentoran) - Burt on for Fisher
14: Coll and Amos both combine with quickfire blocks to deny Teelan from cutting the back ball into the danger zone
5: McCarey with a back-post stop to block Singleton's close-range header from a tight angle off good work by Jenkins
4: Fyfe drags his shot wide from an inside-right channel within the penalty area
PORTADOWN: Aaron McCarey, Baris Altintop, Lewis MacKinnon, Lee Chapman, Ben Wylie, Josh Ukek, Steven McCullough, Eamon Fyfe, James Teelan, Ahu Obhakhan, Gary Thompson.
Subs: Alex Moore, Divin Isamala, Jamie Rea, Ryan Mayse, Jordan Gibson, Aaron Traynor, Rayhaan Tulloch
GLENTORAN: Andrew Mills, Ryan Cooney, Josh Kelly, Jordan Stewart, Ciaran Coll, Shane McEleney, David Fisher, Dan Larmour, Danny Amos, James Singleton, Jordan Jenkins.
Subs: Peter Urminsky, Nathaniel Ferris, Liam Burt, Charlie Lindsay, Jonny Russell, Aaron Wightman, James Douglas
Referee: Shane Andrews
