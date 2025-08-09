STORY OF THE MATCH: Portadown 0 Glentoran 1 - Danny Amos touch of class lights up drab opener

Patrick Van Dort
By Patrick Van Dort

News Letter sports editor

Published 9th Aug 2025, 17:01 BST
Danny Amos’ slick first-half volley provided the main talking point to secure Glentoran away-day success and a winning start over Portadown in the Sports Direct Premiership.

Here’s the story of the match:

F-T: Portadown 0 Glentoran 1

92: YELLOW (Glentoran) - Singleton 79: SUB (Glentoran) - Ferris on Jenkins

Portadown's Baris Altintop rising above David Fisher during a visit by Glentoran to Shamrock Park in the Sports Direct Premiership. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)placeholder image
Portadown's Baris Altintop rising above David Fisher during a visit by Glentoran to Shamrock Park in the Sports Direct Premiership. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

76: Glentoran penalty appeals ignored by referee Shane Andrews

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

71: SUBS (Portadown) - Mayse on for Ukek and Gibson on for Fyfe

69: YELLOW (Portadown) - Altintop

65: Now Portadown have the ball in the net but, again, the goal is ruled out by an assistant referee after McCullough's clever curling free-kick delivery and Ukek's finish at a stretch

64: SUB (Glentoran) - Douglas on for Kelly

58: SUB (Portadown) - Tulloch on for Teelan

58: Stewart on the turn from a tight angle results in a shot the wrong side of the post

54: Glentoran have the ball in the net off Burt's shot from distance but the assistant referee's flag rules out the effort to keep Portadown trailing by just one

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

49: Fyfe's driving run forward offers Portadown promise but he fails to find the supporting Teelan

H-T: Portadown 0 Glentoran 1

42: GOAL - Portadown 0 Glentoran 1 (Amos)

Superb strike by Amos to offer a first-half talking point from a game providing few high points, thanks to a driving run and delivery from Jenkins

38: Fyfe spreads the play to Ukek, who has time and space but his curling attempt after cutting in from the left proves high and wide

18: SUB (Glentoran) - Burt on for Fisher

14: Coll and Amos both combine with quickfire blocks to deny Teelan from cutting the back ball into the danger zone

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

5: McCarey with a back-post stop to block Singleton's close-range header from a tight angle off good work by Jenkins

4: Fyfe drags his shot wide from an inside-right channel within the penalty area

PORTADOWN: Aaron McCarey, Baris Altintop, Lewis MacKinnon, Lee Chapman, Ben Wylie, Josh Ukek, Steven McCullough, Eamon Fyfe, James Teelan, Ahu Obhakhan, Gary Thompson.

Subs: Alex Moore, Divin Isamala, Jamie Rea, Ryan Mayse, Jordan Gibson, Aaron Traynor, Rayhaan Tulloch

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

GLENTORAN: Andrew Mills, Ryan Cooney, Josh Kelly, Jordan Stewart, Ciaran Coll, Shane McEleney, David Fisher, Dan Larmour, Danny Amos, James Singleton, Jordan Jenkins.

Subs: Peter Urminsky, Nathaniel Ferris, Liam Burt, Charlie Lindsay, Jonny Russell, Aaron Wightman, James Douglas

Referee: Shane Andrews

Related topics:Danny AmosPortadown

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice