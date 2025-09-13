STORY OF THE MATCH: Portadown 1 Coleraine 4 - Will Patching shines with brace for slick Bannsiders
F-T: Portadown 1 Coleraine 4
91: Slick footwork by substitute Tulloch twisting and turning before firing against the underside of the crossbar - with Wylie clearing the target off the rebound
88: GOAL – Portadown 1 (Teelan) Coleraine 4 The hard-working Teelan shows composure to roll the ball home after finding space behind the visitors’ defence
85: GOAL - Portadown 0 Coleraine 4 (Patching)
Patching caps a superb afternoon with a fine drive into the top corner
80: Mayse clips a clever ball in behind the Coleraine backline for Teelan to race forward on the right but his shot can only find the wrong side of the post
71: SUBS (Coleraine) - Doherty, McDonald and Lyons-Foster on for Cooper, Stewart and Jarvis
66: GOAL – Portadown 0 Coleraine 3 (Cooper)
Cooper rides one challenge, cuts in on to his left foot and fires low beyond McCarey
62: SUBS (Portadown) - Mayse, Fyfe and Tulloch on for Wilson, Annett and Gibson
59: Portadown so close to cutting the gap off McCullough’s brilliant curling free-kick from distance that hits off the inside of Harris’ left-hand post
57: SUBS (Coleraine) - Okoro and McManus on for Shevlin and McGregor
56: Delightful attempt by Glackin as he arrives inside the box to meet McGregor's pass on the run and the delicate shot drifts just past the post
55: GOAL - Portadown 0 Coleraine 2 (Shevlin)
Coleraine win back possession in midfield, with Cooper attacking before exchanging a pass and steering Patching's return goalwards. McCarey makes a save but Shevlin reacts off the rebound
47: Early Coleraine attack as Jarvis whips over a low cross towards the back post but Altintop steps in to clear at the expense of a corner then headed wide by Ives off Cooper's delivery
49: YELLOW (Coleraine) – Cooper Booked after the half-time whistle
H-T: Portadown 0 Coleraine 1 48: GOAL – Portadown 0 Coleraine 1 (Patching) Coleraine penalty in added time at the end of the first half as Patching converts to McCarey’s right. The spot-kick awarded after McCarey was unable to claim a Patching corner-kick in the crowded box and Shevlin forced the loose ball goalwards with referee Tim Marshall ruling handball by Altintop, who ends up booked
44: Sweeping Portadown move as Wylie's angled ball finds the run of McCullough in space, who then cuts inside from the left but proves wayward with his shot
42: Cooper trying his luck from a long way out and the low drive offers zero threat to McCarey
40: YELLOW (Portadown) – Teelan
38: Patching corner-kick is turned goalwards by Shevlin but only off his body at close range so McCarey collects
36: Strong hands by McCarey to save a drilled shot by Jarvis at the back post
35: Neat passing around the box by Portadown to work an opening ends with Thompson's sliderule ball finding Gibson free in the middle of the penalty area but ruled offside
27: YELLOW (Coleraine) - Shevlin
24: Teelan attacks on the left and cuts in but his low cross can only find the gloves of Harris
23: Dangerous curling ball across the front of McCarey's penalty area by Jarvis just begging for a touch - but the delivery arrived off a pass by Shevlin...the player most suited to benefit
13: Wylie with a shot from outside the box but Harris always comfortable behind it
7: Brilliant curling effort by Patching from the left-hand side just outside the penalty area towards McCarey's left-hand top corner - but it just dips over the bar
PORTADOWN: Aaron McCarey, Baris Altintop, Lewis MacKinnon, Luke Wilson, Lee Chapman, Ben Wylie, Steven McCullough, Jordan Gibson, James Teelan, Gary Thompson, Rhys Annett.
Subs: Alex Moore, Divin Isamala, Jamie Rea, Ryan Mayse, Eamon Fyfe, Ahu Obhakhan, Rayhaan Tulloch.
COLERAINE: Aidan Harris, Lyndon Kane, Dean Jarvis, Dylan Boyle, Lewis McGregor, William Patching, Matthew Shevlin, Joel Cooper, Levi Ives, Jamie Glackin, Cameron Stewart.
Subs: Aaron Hoey-Kemp, Adam Long, Kodi Lyons-Doster, Ronan Doherty, Rowan McDonald, Zane Kola Okoro, Declan McManus.
Referee: Tim Marshall.