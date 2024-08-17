Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Portadown played host to Glentoran in the club’s first home Premiership game of the season following promotion – with Niall McGinn’s injury-time looping deflected strike proving decisive in a 2-1 win by the visitors.

F-T: Portadown 1 Glentoran 2

92: GOAL - Portadown 1 Glentoran 2 (McGinn)

Sub McGinn fires from distance and a deflection loops the ball over a stranded McCarey into the net

Portadown manager Niall Currie. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

86: A diving Kelly has to knock the ball behind his goal at the cost of a corner-kick to cut out the threat of Friel's dangerous cross

85: Traynor drills across the face of goal from a position at the back post

83: Portadown lose possession and Fisher attacks but drags his shot past the far post from a wide angle

76: GOAL - Portadown 1 (Mayse) Glentoran 1

Glentoran manager Declan Devine. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Sub Mayse picks up an attempted Glentoran clearance from a corner-kick and drills a low angled ball from right to left into the far corner

64: Hvid attacks a Connolly corner-kick but his firm header is blocked a few yards from the line inside the packed penalty area

60: Connolly bursts forward but ends his powerful run with a shot from a tight angle that McCarey gets down to save, with Jenkins in space calling for a cross

58: Singleton heads over off Lindsay's free-kick

54: Jenkins heads over the bar from a central position after McClean's whipped cross from the left45: Ukek peels off at the back post to meet Thompson's first-time looping cross but the delivery proves too high to direct towards the target

H-T: Portadown 0 Glentoran 1

47: Glentoran chance with final kick of the first half but Lindsay, arriving late to the edge of the area, lacks power in his shot off Connolly's cut-back pass

36: Donnelly’s header at a stretch is tipped over by McCarey following a dangerous Lindsay free-kick delivery

27: Portadown's positive response to conceding continues as McCartan battles to retain possession from left to right and fires goalwards but Gyollai is behind the long-range effort

20: Obhakhan attacks from distance, twisting and turning to create space inside the area for a shot but, again, Glentoran have numbers back to block the threat

18: Clever combination between Ukek and Obhakhan puts the former into the box but he's unable to gain a clean shot goalwards as Glentoran recover to block

12: Connolly almost with a second assist as he threads a pass into the penalty area to match Palmer's clever run but McCarey out quickly and gains a decisive touch to divert the ball wide9: GOAL - Portadown 0 Glentoran 1 (Jenkins)

Glentoran break ends with Connolly slipping a pass in behind for Jenkins to collect and convert with a composed finish underneath McCarey

2: Glentoran corner-kick as Lindsay plays it to Connolly then delivers the return pass into the penalty area but McClean heads over under pressure

PORTADOWN: McCarey, D.Wilson, MacKinnon, Chapman, McCullough, Fyfe, Ukek (Traynor, 76), Obhakhan (Friel, 76), Mullan (L.Wilson, 55), McCartan (Mayse, 66), Thompson (Henderson, 76).

Subs (not used): Ray, Traynor, Duncan.

GLENTORAN: Gyollai, Hvid, McClean (Kane, 84), Sule, Connolly, Palmer, Donnelly, Kelly, Lindsay (McGinn, 63), Singleton, Jenkins (Fisher, 68).

Subs (not used): Mills, O’Neill, Farley, Douglas.