STORY OF THE MATCH: Portadown 2 Cliftonville 0 – Ports’ first-half joy over nine-man Reds seals points
F-T: Portadown 2 Cliftonville 0
88: McElroy fires over the bar from distance
87: YELLOW (Cliftonville) - Newberry
82: SUB (Portadown) - Riley on for Chapman
81: SUB (Cliftonville) – Corrigan on for Hale
78: Hale - who has been superb as a constant driving force for nine-man Cliftonville - fires wide with an ambitious volley
69: SUB (Portadown) - Henderson on for Thompson
68: SUB (Cliftonville) - Markey on for Gormley
67: SUB (Portadown) – McElroy on for Ukek
64: Thompson has to step in and cut out the danger after Doherty's free-kick offers nine-man Cliftonville a rare second-half threat
63: YELLOW (Portadown) - Wylie
60: Ukek picks out Fyfe but his attempt to send Obhakhan through on goal is cut out
53: Fyfe finds Mayse but his attempt to play in Obhakhan is intercepted by Piesold
47: YELLOW (Cliftonville) - Kearney
46: SUB (Cliftonville) Piesold on for Curran
H-T: Portadown 2 Cliftonville 0
46: GOAL - Portadown 2 (Obhakhan) Cliftonville 0
Chapman's good work rewarded with a low cross which Obhakhan turns home off a clever close-range flick
45: SUB (Cliftonville) – Newberry on for Steven
44: RED (Addis) - Second red card for Cliftonville after Mayse's ball over the top is chased down by Fyfe, putting Addis under pressure and the Portadown player is brought down
40: Hale with a key late interception after a flowing Portadown break ends in Mayse's low cross across the danger area
27: RED (Pepper) - Second bookable offence within minutes results in Cliftonville reduced to 10 men
25: McCullough's curling free-kick drifts just wide of the post but Odumosu comfortable
24: YELLOW (Pepper)
19: YELLOW (Casey) - Mayse on the ground after an off-the-ball incident, with Casey booked
13: Second successive corner-kick played short by Cliftonville ends up in a mess - one from each side, within a few minutes
4: GOAL - Portadown 1 (Mayse) Cliftonville 0
The ball deflects into Ukek's path and his perfect ball between the Cliftonville backline is picked up by Mayse, who moves wide of Odumosu and slots home from a tight angle
PORTADOWN: Aaron McCarey, Baris Altintop, Lewis MacKinnon, Lee Chapman, Ryan Mayse, Steven McCullough, Eamon Fyfe, Ben Wylie, Josh Ukek, Ahu Obhakhan, Gary Thompson.
Subs: Jamie Ray, Douglas Wilson, Paul McElroy, Jack Henderson, Aaron Traynor, Jay Riley, Liam Mullan.
CLIFTONVILLE: Dabid Odumosu, Conor Pepper, Jonathan Addis, Shea Kearney, Rory Hale, Ryan Curran, Ronan Doherty, Joe Gormely, Micheal Glynn, Odhran Casey, Taylor Steven.
Subs: Lewis Ridd, Michael Newberry, Arran Pettifer, Axel Piesold, Ryan Markey, Ryan Corrigan, Coran Madden.
Referee: Rob Hennessy.
