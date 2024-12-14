First-half goals for Ryan Mayse and Ahu Obhakhan – along with two Cliftonville red cards before the break – left Portadown with a convincing 2-0 victory at Shamrock Park.

F-T: Portadown 2 Cliftonville 0

88: McElroy fires over the bar from distance

87: YELLOW (Cliftonville) - Newberry

A red card for Jonny Addis - Cliftonville's second of the first half - in the Sports Direct Premiership clash at Shamrock Park against Portadown. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

82: SUB (Portadown) - Riley on for Chapman

81: SUB (Cliftonville) – Corrigan on for Hale

78: Hale - who has been superb as a constant driving force for nine-man Cliftonville - fires wide with an ambitious volley

69: SUB (Portadown) - Henderson on for Thompson

68: SUB (Cliftonville) - Markey on for Gormley

67: SUB (Portadown) – McElroy on for Ukek

64: Thompson has to step in and cut out the danger after Doherty's free-kick offers nine-man Cliftonville a rare second-half threat

63: YELLOW (Portadown) - Wylie

60: Ukek picks out Fyfe but his attempt to send Obhakhan through on goal is cut out

53: Fyfe finds Mayse but his attempt to play in Obhakhan is intercepted by Piesold

47: YELLOW (Cliftonville) - Kearney

46: SUB (Cliftonville) Piesold on for Curran

H-T: Portadown 2 Cliftonville 0

46: GOAL - Portadown 2 (Obhakhan) Cliftonville 0

Chapman's good work rewarded with a low cross which Obhakhan turns home off a clever close-range flick

45: SUB (Cliftonville) – Newberry on for Steven

44: RED (Addis) - Second red card for Cliftonville after Mayse's ball over the top is chased down by Fyfe, putting Addis under pressure and the Portadown player is brought down

40: Hale with a key late interception after a flowing Portadown break ends in Mayse's low cross across the danger area

27: RED (Pepper) - Second bookable offence within minutes results in Cliftonville reduced to 10 men

25: McCullough's curling free-kick drifts just wide of the post but Odumosu comfortable

24: YELLOW (Pepper)

19: YELLOW (Casey) - Mayse on the ground after an off-the-ball incident, with Casey booked

13: Second successive corner-kick played short by Cliftonville ends up in a mess - one from each side, within a few minutes

4: GOAL - Portadown 1 (Mayse) Cliftonville 0

The ball deflects into Ukek's path and his perfect ball between the Cliftonville backline is picked up by Mayse, who moves wide of Odumosu and slots home from a tight angle

PORTADOWN: Aaron McCarey, Baris Altintop, Lewis MacKinnon, Lee Chapman, Ryan Mayse, Steven McCullough, Eamon Fyfe, Ben Wylie, Josh Ukek, Ahu Obhakhan, Gary Thompson.

Subs: Jamie Ray, Douglas Wilson, Paul McElroy, Jack Henderson, Aaron Traynor, Jay Riley, Liam Mullan.

CLIFTONVILLE: Dabid Odumosu, Conor Pepper, Jonathan Addis, Shea Kearney, Rory Hale, Ryan Curran, Ronan Doherty, Joe Gormely, Micheal Glynn, Odhran Casey, Taylor Steven.

Subs: Lewis Ridd, Michael Newberry, Arran Pettifer, Axel Piesold, Ryan Markey, Ryan Corrigan, Coran Madden.