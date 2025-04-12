STORY OF THE MATCH: Portadown 3 Loughgall 1 - Derby goals, sub's red card and relegation
Ben Wylie came off the bench and scored the final goal but suffered an added-time red card off two bookable offences.
James Teelan broke the deadlock for the Ports and Josh Ukek doubled the tally before Ryan Waide cut the deficit with a rapid response.
F-T: Portadown 3 Loughgall 1
95: RED (Portadown) - Wylie
90: GOAL - Portadown 3 (Wylie) Loughgall 1
Wylie drifts across to intercept a slack attempted clearance and finds the exposed net off his instinctive first-time finish
88: SUB (Loughgall) Guterres on for Mahon
87: Fyfe at a stretch is unable to direct McCullough's deep corner-kick on target from a tight angle
84: GOAL - Portadown 2 Loughgall 1 (Waide)
Waide sweeps the ball home from the edge of the box via McCarey's right-hand upright
82: GOAL – Portadown 2 (Ukek) Loughgall 0 McCullough’s deep ball to the back post is steered back by Isamala and Ukek knocks it home
80: YELLOW (Loughgall) - Francis
77: YELLOW (Portadown) – Wylie
74: Great opportunity for a second Portadown goal as Teelan finds Fyfe behind the backline but, with Ukek unmarked in the middle of the box, the cross proves behind his team-mate
73: YELLOW (Portadown) - McCullough
72: YELLOW (Loughgall) – T.Kelly
68: McCawl - moments after his introduction - has a shot on goal blocked, with handball appeals dismissed, following good build-up play between Wylie and Fyfe
67: SUBS (Portadown) – McCawl and Wylie for Teelan and Minzamba
65: SUBS (Loughgall) - Brogan and D.Kelly for McCloskey and McLaughlin
61: Fyfe’s angled ball towards the back post at pace ends up flashing just past the upright
59: Teelan attacks the Loughgall penalty area and fires off a low drive which Gartside is behind to gather
56: McLaughlin’s clever angled pass finds the run of Waide but he’s unable to test McCarey
53: Off Andrade's corner-kick, Francis heads back into the danger area and Kelly calls McCarey into action with a diving save to claw away his header
53: McCarey with a sharp save to deny Magee as Loughgall carve out the visitors’ first significant sight of goal
H-T: Portadown 1 Loughgall 0
24: YELLOW (Portadown) - Minzamba
18: GOAL - Portadown 1 (Teelan) Loughgall 0
McElroy involved in the build-up and McCloskey's attempt to cut out the danger results in Teelan with time unmarked inside the area to drive the ball home off the underside of the crossbar
17: Waide's deep free-kick to the back post is met by Francis but, under pressure, he can only guide it wide
13: Fyfe with a second sight of goal within a minute but, off Teelan's pass, he can only clear the crossbar with the ball at a somewhat awkward height
12: Gartside with a superb diving save at a stretch to push out Fyfe's glancing header off a cross from Ukek and good approach play involving Minzamba and McElroy
PORTADOWN: Aaron McCarey, Lee Chapman, Paul McElroy, Steven McCullough, Eamon Fyfe, Josh Ukek, Aaron Traynor, James Teelan, Tabu Rabby Minzamba, Shay McCarten, Divin Isamala.
Subs: Jordan Williamson, Ross Redman, Eoghan McCawl, Ben Wylie, Joe McKay, Charlie Downey, Goncalo Batista Monteiro.
LOUGHGALL: Nathan Gartside, Tiernan Kelly, Pablo Andrade, Ryan Waide, Robbie Norton, Lewis Francis, Robert Mahon, Benji Magee, Adam Towe, Conor McCloskey, Kirk McLaughlin.
Subs: Berraat Turker, Oran Brogan, Lee McMenemy, Matthew O’Brien, Daire Kelly, Oatnasio Da Silva Guterres, Zach Woolsey.
Referee: Ben McMaster.
