Loughgall’s relegation after two seasons of top-flight football was confirmed with a Premiership derby defeat at Shamrock Park by Portadown.

Ben Wylie came off the bench and scored the final goal but suffered an added-time red card off two bookable offences.

James Teelan broke the deadlock for the Ports and Josh Ukek doubled the tally before Ryan Waide cut the deficit with a rapid response.

F-T: Portadown 3 Loughgall 1

Portadown and Loughgall players at Shamrock Park in the Sports Direct Premiership. (Photo by National World)

95: RED (Portadown) - Wylie

90: GOAL - Portadown 3 (Wylie) Loughgall 1

Wylie drifts across to intercept a slack attempted clearance and finds the exposed net off his instinctive first-time finish

88: SUB (Loughgall) Guterres on for Mahon

87: Fyfe at a stretch is unable to direct McCullough's deep corner-kick on target from a tight angle

84: GOAL - Portadown 2 Loughgall 1 (Waide)

Waide sweeps the ball home from the edge of the box via McCarey's right-hand upright

82: GOAL – Portadown 2 (Ukek) Loughgall 0 McCullough’s deep ball to the back post is steered back by Isamala and Ukek knocks it home

80: YELLOW (Loughgall) - Francis

77: YELLOW (Portadown) – Wylie

74: Great opportunity for a second Portadown goal as Teelan finds Fyfe behind the backline but, with Ukek unmarked in the middle of the box, the cross proves behind his team-mate

73: YELLOW (Portadown) - McCullough

72: YELLOW (Loughgall) – T.Kelly

68: McCawl - moments after his introduction - has a shot on goal blocked, with handball appeals dismissed, following good build-up play between Wylie and Fyfe

67: SUBS (Portadown) – McCawl and Wylie for Teelan and Minzamba

65: SUBS (Loughgall) - Brogan and D.Kelly for McCloskey and McLaughlin

61: Fyfe’s angled ball towards the back post at pace ends up flashing just past the upright

59: Teelan attacks the Loughgall penalty area and fires off a low drive which Gartside is behind to gather

56: McLaughlin’s clever angled pass finds the run of Waide but he’s unable to test McCarey

53: Off Andrade's corner-kick, Francis heads back into the danger area and Kelly calls McCarey into action with a diving save to claw away his header

53: McCarey with a sharp save to deny Magee as Loughgall carve out the visitors’ first significant sight of goal

H-T: Portadown 1 Loughgall 0

24: YELLOW (Portadown) - Minzamba

18: GOAL - Portadown 1 (Teelan) Loughgall 0

McElroy involved in the build-up and McCloskey's attempt to cut out the danger results in Teelan with time unmarked inside the area to drive the ball home off the underside of the crossbar

17: Waide's deep free-kick to the back post is met by Francis but, under pressure, he can only guide it wide

13: Fyfe with a second sight of goal within a minute but, off Teelan's pass, he can only clear the crossbar with the ball at a somewhat awkward height

12: Gartside with a superb diving save at a stretch to push out Fyfe's glancing header off a cross from Ukek and good approach play involving Minzamba and McElroy

PORTADOWN: Aaron McCarey, Lee Chapman, Paul McElroy, Steven McCullough, Eamon Fyfe, Josh Ukek, Aaron Traynor, James Teelan, Tabu Rabby Minzamba, Shay McCarten, Divin Isamala.

Subs: Jordan Williamson, Ross Redman, Eoghan McCawl, Ben Wylie, Joe McKay, Charlie Downey, Goncalo Batista Monteiro.

LOUGHGALL: Nathan Gartside, Tiernan Kelly, Pablo Andrade, Ryan Waide, Robbie Norton, Lewis Francis, Robert Mahon, Benji Magee, Adam Towe, Conor McCloskey, Kirk McLaughlin.

Subs: Berraat Turker, Oran Brogan, Lee McMenemy, Matthew O’Brien, Daire Kelly, Oatnasio Da Silva Guterres, Zach Woolsey.