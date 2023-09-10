Watch more videos on Shots!

Premier Intermediate League outfit Ballymacash Rangers picked up a resounding 19-1 victory in their Steel & Sons Cup third round encounter at home to Newcastle with Tony Tumelty netting six times while Carl McComb came off the bench to score five.

Former Portadown striker Bennie Igiehon notched a hat-trick to continue his fine start to life at the Bluebell Stadium and Gary Warwick registered a treble of his own.

Captain Jordan Morrison kicked the scoring off in the 15th minute and Michael Moore also got his name on the scoresheet in a match that sat at 8-0 heading into the break before Ballymacash added another 11 in a ruthless display.

Tony Tumelty, who joined Ballymacash Rangers this summer from PSNI, scored six goals in their 19-1 cup win.

“We were talking after the game and I don't think anyone at the club at any age has been involved in a game quite like that,” said Tumelty. “Even just looking at the scores through all the games yesterday it almost looks like a typo.

"Newcastle, to be fair to them, kept trying to play football which was maybe to their detriment in the end, but they still tried to play out from the back and do the right things.

"We were very good and it felt like every time we attacked we were either scoring or creating a very good chance.

"The goals kept coming and even coming up to the end when the referee was saying there was four minutes to go and you're expecting him to blow up a bit early, but we scored another two or three in the last few minutes too."

Tumelty joined Ballymacash this summer after spending five years with PSNI, where he served as captain in both the Championship and third-tier, and his batch of six goals on Saturday were the first he has netted for the Lisburn-based club.

With the likes of Tumelty, McComb, Igiehon and Jack Smith in the ranks, manager Lee Forsythe has an array of firepower at his disposal as they look to achieve their ultimate aim of promotion to the Championship.

"It (six goals) definitely is (my personal record) in senior football,” added Tumelty. “I've scored four in a game before but six would definitely be my best.

"I've been waiting for my chance - I missed the first game and have been waiting to get back into the team so it was nice to take it when it came along.

"Bennie has been scoring every week, Carl McComb is a great striker and scoring every week.

"I had to be patient, keep working behind the scenes and hope to get a chance. It's nice to get off the mark and you couldn't ask for any more.

"I've played under Lee before and he drills into you to be humble and hardworking.

"He wouldn't let our standards drop and if we went into the second-half and just passed the ball about it wouldn't have been enjoyable for anyone.

"You can only beat what is put in front of you. For us it was more about getting minutes in the legs, being competitive and keep going.