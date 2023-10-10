Stuart King: Carrick Rangers will give Dundela same respect as any other team in County Antrim Shield quarter-final

Carrick Rangers boss Stuart King says his side will be giving County Antrim Shield quarter-final opponents Dundela the exact same respect they afford to Premiership sides on a weekly basis when the pair meet tonight at the Loughview Leisure Arena.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

King’s men are coming off a seven-goal thriller with Loughgall on Saturday, which they won 4-3 thanks to Curtis Allen’s brace and further strikes from Kurtis Forsythe and Nedas Maciulaitis.

That result extended Carrick’s unbeaten run to three and they’ll be looking to take the next step in their progression under ambitious King by making a deep run in a competition they last won in the 1992/93 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘Gers booked their spot in the quarter-finals by beating Cliftonville 3-2 last month and are one of only three Premiership clubs left in the draw alongside Glentoran and defending champions Larne, who both take on second-tier opposition in the shape of Ards and Bangor respectively.

Carrick Rangers manager Stuart King. PIC: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

Dundela will be full of confidence after they went three points clear at the Championship summit following their 3-1 victory over Portadown at Shamrock Park on Saturday and King isn’t taking anything for granted.

"Dundela are top of the league after beating Portadown, which is a great result for them,” he said. “They must be flying.

"I've watched a few of their games and I have to see who is available on Monday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will give them the same respect that we gave to Loughgall."

Tonight’s encounter could give King another opportunity to further integrate new signing Lewis MacKinnon into his squad after arriving last week.

The 20-year-old defender started his career out with Linfield and moved to Scottish giants Rangers in July 2019, where he progressed through the youth academy before departing earlier this summer.

He played 34 times for Rangers B in the Lowland League last season, alongside the likes of fellow Northern Irish talents Charlie McCann, Charlie Lindsay and Ross McCausland, as they finished two points adrift of champions Spartans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Northern Ireland youth international looked assured on Carrick debut against Loughgall and King is thrilled to have him on board.

"I'm delighted with him,” he added. “He's a massive asset for us.

"We were short and to get a player of that calibre is incredible.

"All credit to him because he has come in and just wants to play games and I thought he was very good in his first game in the Irish League."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fourth County Antrim Shield quarter-final sees Ballymacash Rangers take on Championship outfit Knockbreda, who remain winless in the second-tier after 10 matches but did progress to the last-eight with a shock 4-3 victory over Ballymena United.

There is also Mid-Ulster Cup quarter-final action with defending champions Newry City, fresh off Saturday’s 2-0 league win over Ballymena, travelling to Glenavon, who were beaten 4-1 by Coleraine at the weekend.

Portadown host Dollingstown and Loughgall make the short trip to Armagh City’s Holm Park.

Elsewhere, Warrenpoint Town welcome Dungannon Swifts to Milltown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad