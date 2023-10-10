Stuart King: Carrick Rangers will give Dundela same respect as any other team in County Antrim Shield quarter-final
King’s men are coming off a seven-goal thriller with Loughgall on Saturday, which they won 4-3 thanks to Curtis Allen’s brace and further strikes from Kurtis Forsythe and Nedas Maciulaitis.
That result extended Carrick’s unbeaten run to three and they’ll be looking to take the next step in their progression under ambitious King by making a deep run in a competition they last won in the 1992/93 season.
The ‘Gers booked their spot in the quarter-finals by beating Cliftonville 3-2 last month and are one of only three Premiership clubs left in the draw alongside Glentoran and defending champions Larne, who both take on second-tier opposition in the shape of Ards and Bangor respectively.
Dundela will be full of confidence after they went three points clear at the Championship summit following their 3-1 victory over Portadown at Shamrock Park on Saturday and King isn’t taking anything for granted.
"Dundela are top of the league after beating Portadown, which is a great result for them,” he said. “They must be flying.
"I've watched a few of their games and I have to see who is available on Monday night.
"We will give them the same respect that we gave to Loughgall."
Tonight’s encounter could give King another opportunity to further integrate new signing Lewis MacKinnon into his squad after arriving last week.
The 20-year-old defender started his career out with Linfield and moved to Scottish giants Rangers in July 2019, where he progressed through the youth academy before departing earlier this summer.
He played 34 times for Rangers B in the Lowland League last season, alongside the likes of fellow Northern Irish talents Charlie McCann, Charlie Lindsay and Ross McCausland, as they finished two points adrift of champions Spartans.
The former Northern Ireland youth international looked assured on Carrick debut against Loughgall and King is thrilled to have him on board.
"I'm delighted with him,” he added. “He's a massive asset for us.
"We were short and to get a player of that calibre is incredible.
"All credit to him because he has come in and just wants to play games and I thought he was very good in his first game in the Irish League."
The fourth County Antrim Shield quarter-final sees Ballymacash Rangers take on Championship outfit Knockbreda, who remain winless in the second-tier after 10 matches but did progress to the last-eight with a shock 4-3 victory over Ballymena United.
There is also Mid-Ulster Cup quarter-final action with defending champions Newry City, fresh off Saturday’s 2-0 league win over Ballymena, travelling to Glenavon, who were beaten 4-1 by Coleraine at the weekend.
Portadown host Dollingstown and Loughgall make the short trip to Armagh City’s Holm Park.
Elsewhere, Warrenpoint Town welcome Dungannon Swifts to Milltown.
In the North-West Senior Cup, Institute host Maiden City and Limavady United, who sit second in the Premier Intermediate League table after scoring 24 goals in their opening four matches, take on Championship side Ballinamallard United.