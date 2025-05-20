Newry City manager Stuart King believes former Annagh United and Loughgall star Ryan Moffatt will “set high standards” after confirming his appointment as assistant at The Showgrounds.

Moffatt recently retired after spending two decades playing in the Irish League, rounding out his career at Annagh having recovered from a serious injury which kept him sidelined for almost 18 months to make five Championship appearances last term.

The 40-year-old will now link up with former Banbridge Town team-mate King, who also managed at the club before departing for Carrick Rangers, as the pair look to mastermind Newry’s Championship return following relegation last term.

Moffatt has significant experience, running his own coaching business, RM23Coaching, and will take on a first senior Irish League position.

Newry City manager Stuart King (left) with new assistant Ryan Moffatt. (Photo by Newry City)

“I am delighted to have Ryan come in as my number two,” said King. “He comes with a wealth of experience as a player, and as a coach as his profession.

"He is very keen, he’ll lead by example and set high standards for everyone around him. I’m really excited to get working with him.”

Moffatt also spent time on the books of Rathfriland Rangers and Ards during his playing career and admits it was a no-brainer when approached by King about the position.

“This was an easy decision to make,” he said. “I’m great friends with Stuart, and when he talked to me about his plans for the club, I wanted to be a part of this exciting project.