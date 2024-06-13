Stuart King delighted to sign 'massive asset' as former Manchester United, Cheltenham Town, Doncaster Rovers, Tranmere Rovers, Glentoran and Northern Ireland defender arrives at Carrick Rangers
The 30-year-old had spent the last four seasons at Glentoran, making 117 appearances across competitions following his return home from England, where the defender started out at Manchester United before representing Cheltenham Town (loan), Doncaster Rovers and Tranmere Rovers.
McCullough has also earned six international caps and was part of Northern Ireland’s squad at Euro 2016 in France.
He now joins former Glens teammate Seanan Clucas at the Loughview Leisure Arena after the midfielder joined King’s men earlier this summer as Carrick look to build on their seventh-placed Premiership finish last term.
“I am delighted to be here,” McCullough told the club’s website. “It’s an exciting time following a seventh place finish last season and, after meeting up with Stuart (King) and Peter (Clarke), it is clear that the Club is looking to kick on again so I am excited to come and be a part of it.”
King added: “I am so happy to add Luke to our squad. He is a full international whose leadership and technical ability will be a massive asset to us and is yet another signing that strengthens our team.
"I must give credit to my Board for their help with this transfer and to Luke who chose Carrick despite strong offers from other clubs.”
