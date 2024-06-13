Luke McCullough has joined Carrick Rangers. PIC: Carrick Rangers

Stuart King is confident Luke McCullough will be a “massive asset” after Carrick Rangers won the race to sign the Northern Ireland international on a three-year deal.

The 30-year-old had spent the last four seasons at Glentoran, making 117 appearances across competitions following his return home from England, where the defender started out at Manchester United before representing Cheltenham Town (loan), Doncaster Rovers and Tranmere Rovers.

McCullough has also earned six international caps and was part of Northern Ireland’s squad at Euro 2016 in France.

He now joins former Glens teammate Seanan Clucas at the Loughview Leisure Arena after the midfielder joined King’s men earlier this summer as Carrick look to build on their seventh-placed Premiership finish last term.

“I am delighted to be here,” McCullough told the club’s website. “It’s an exciting time following a seventh place finish last season and, after meeting up with Stuart (King) and Peter (Clarke), it is clear that the Club is looking to kick on again so I am excited to come and be a part of it.”

King added: “I am so happy to add Luke to our squad. He is a full international whose leadership and technical ability will be a massive asset to us and is yet another signing that strengthens our team.