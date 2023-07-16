The 31-year-old scored four goals in 31 Premiership appearances during what was a historic 2022/23 campaign for Carrick, who collected more top-flight points than ever before by finishing eighth with 40.

Former Rangers and Linfield midfielder Mitchell was on-loan from reigning champions Larne but after his summer departure from the playing squad at Inver Park, he has penned a three-year deal with the ‘Gers.

“I am delighted to have signed for Carrick Rangers and get everything done and dusted now,” he told the club’s website. “After last season, achieving the most points in the Premiership and putting in some good results, I am excited and as hungry as I have ever been to be back here.

Carrick Rangers midfielder Andy Mitchell during their Premiership game against Linfield at The Loughview Leisure Arena, Carrickfergus. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

“From day one everyone at Carrick Rangers has welcomed me with open arms and made me feel right at home.

"It’s a great club with fantastic people involved throughout so it wasn’t a hard decision at all.

“The gaffer and his team have strengthened again in his signings and I am really looking forward to pulling on the jersey again for the Amber Army.”

King will be hoping to build on what was undoubtedly a season of progress at Carrick and along with the permanent addition of Mitchell has also brought in Joe Crowe on a three-year deal from Glentoran while goalkeeper Ben McCauley arrived from PSNI last month.

“I am delighted Andy has agreed to stay with us for the next three years,” he said. “When I spoke to him before he came to the club I promised him he would enjoy his football here and would want to stay, which is exactly what has happened.

“Other sides offered him deals and to be fair to him he has also kept his word to me about staying.