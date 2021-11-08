Stuart King disappointed not to take all the points against Coleraine

The Gers had been coming through a bit of a stick patch with three defeats on the spin after an impressive start to King’s tenure at the Loughview Leisure Arena.

But they looked a lot more like their oldselves against the Bannsiders on Saturday and deservedly took a share of the spoils.

It could have been been better for the hosts if had managed to take one of the several great opportunities they carved out on the day,

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carrick Rangers boss Stuart King

So it was a case of mixed emotions for King after the game.

“I’m not downhearted but I am disappointed we didn’t take all three points,” he said.

“I thought Gareth Deane was outstanding with some of the saves he made.

“I thought we were really good today considering what we have available at the moment.

“I had nine senior players today, but the young boys came in and played and did really well.

“I thought the two young boys, Matthew Mulholland and Ewan Kelly were absolutely outstanding.

“That was Matthew’s first start and I can’t talk highly enough about him.

“I thought we fully deserved a point and as I say I’m disappointed not to get all three.

“They had a chance in the first minute through Stephen Lowry, but after that I thought we dominated the game.

“In the last few minutes Coleraine were throwing balls into the box after they brought Eoin on.

“They were trying to make it awkward, but we stood up and dealt with it.

“We had four or five clear cut chances at the other end which we didn’t take.

“The quicker we can get a few players back to hit a ball the better!

“But joking aside Gareth has made a few good saves as well.

“We created the chances though which we have done in recent weeks.

“If they give me that every week there’s no issue.

“I’m delighted with the lads, like I have been all year.

“There have been games when I’ve been disappointed, but I can’t ask any more of them.

“We’re talking about a side who have been in the top two over the last couple of seasons and played in Europe regularly, and we’ve dominated the game against them, one of the best teams in the league.

“We’ve got quality players who would fit into any Irish League team in the country.

“We’re sitting midtable now. There’s going to be weeks we’ll fall short, and weeks when we’re not good enough, but they’ll get everything and I can’t commend them enough.