Lee Newell (left) scored the winner for Newry City against Portadown. (Photo: Newry City AFC)

Stuart King spoke of his immense pride as they claimed an upset by dumping Premiership boys Portadown out of the BetMcLean Cup.

A second-half goal by Lee Newell proved to be the difference as City claimed the scalp of the Ports, who had Lee Chapman dismissed with around 15 minutes to go.

Speaking to Newry City’s social media platforms after the game, King was pleased that his players took what they worked on from the training pitch into a game day.

“The lads have been absolutely outstanding tonight, they've been really good,” he beamed.

"I have so much respect for their squad, what they've done, their staff, it's been phenomenal what Portadown has done.

"It was a massive test for us and genuinely every single player was outstanding tonight. I'm so proud of them, I never say that word very often.

"We showed our quality, we scored an unbelievable goal. I think our shape, our discipline, our commitment to the cause was everything we asked for.

"Everything we've done tonight, we worked on last night. As a coach or as a manager, when you're asking your players to do things that you've done on the training ground and they take it on to a pitch, there's nothing better as a coach or a manager. I'm so proud of them.

"It sends a message out there, doesn't it? We're not getting carried away but I'm genuinely so proud because that's a quality team we’ve played.

"I've watched them plenty, I've played against Niall’s teams plenty, he's one of the best but I thought my lads were as well.”

Newry’s focus will now turn to the Intermediate Cup this weekend as they take on Linfield Swifts, who are managed by his former Blues team-mate Michael Gault.

Ahead of the pair meeting on the sidelines, King spoke of his admiration of the work achieved by someone he labelled as one of his “best friends”.

"Michael is someone I really respect...he's done an unbelievable job at Linfield in their U20s, which is tough because he's developed so many players and he's probably one of the best at that level.

“I know their team is one of the best at that level, so we know it's going to be really tough.

"There are a lot of young boys on their team and we've just got to stand up and be counted.

"I know Linfield’s first team have no game so they've got an opportunity to bring in senior players as well.