"I’ve been asked to improve the football club and I think I’ve done that.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Irish League veteran Allen netted twice as Carrick recovered from an early deficit while star man Purkis was unplayable at times, providing two assists, including for Maciulaitis’ first-half strike which sent the visitors into half-time leading 3-1.

Andrew Hoey pounced on a Ben Tilney error to give Loughgall a lifeline before Allen added his second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another superb solo goal from Benji Magee again breathed life into the Villagers’ hopes of salvaging a point, but Carrick held on and King was full of praise for his attacking trio.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carrick Rangers striker Curtis Allen scored twice in their 4-3 victory against Loughgall at Lakeview Park. PIC: INPHO/Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

"Danny has been immense all season,” he said. "He’s loving his football like I told him he would when he came.

"Every player and senior pro that has came from a professional club to us has loved their football and they have been massive for us and helped kick us on a wee bit.

"They’ve (front three) been really good all season.

"That’s what you get when you sign three really good players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Nedas has scored lots of goals at this club (Loughgall), Curtis has scored goals his whole career and Danny has scored goals at every level he has played at and that might be the difference.”

Loughgall had beaten champions Larne in their previous Premiership home encounter and King was delighted to leave with three points.

"We conceded early again and what a reaction I got in the first-half,” he added. “I thought we were outstanding.

“I told them to come out and have a 0-0 second-half but the senior players haven’t taken control of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve conceded poor goals, but I still believed we would go on and score more goals and we did.

“No one has done to Loughgall this season what we did in the first-half, but we should have seen it out a lot easier.”

It has been a mixed start to the Premiership campaign for a Carrick side that recruited superbly throughout the summer, with many feeling the additions of Purkis, Joe Crowe and Albert Watson could help push them into a top-six battle following a historic top-flight points return last term.

The County Antrim outfit have picked up positive results against Coleraine, Glentoran and Linfield, but also lost out to three of the current bottom four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’ve now won their last three in all competitions ahead of Tuesday’s County Antrim Shield quarter-final against Dundela and it’s all about progression for King.

"We finished eighth last year with 40 points – all I want is more points than 40,” he said. "If we get more points than 40 then the gap will close.

"I’ve been asked to improve the football club and I think I’ve done that.

"We’re trying to make it better and better and better and that’s my job – to make the players better, make us a better team and make us more professional.