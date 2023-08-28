Brought in from Glentoran, Purkis demonstrated his predatory instincts by bagging a delicious double against David Healy’s erratic Linfield in a pulsating Sports Direct Premiership clash at Windsor Park on Saturday that ended 3-3.

It was a result that no-one seen coming – especially after King’s boys were hammered 9-0 by Crusaders only four days prior.

Skipper David Cushley shot the Rangers into an early lead, but the Blues retaliated with goals from Chris Shields – from the penalty spot – and Matthew Clarke, but that man Purkis went to work just before the interval by flicking home an equaliser.

A delighted Stuart King embraces goalscorer Danny Purkis after their 3-3 draw against Linfield at Windsor Park, Belfast. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

When Ben Hall headed Linfield ahead again with 15 minutes left, Carrick – performing in front of new club owner, American businessman Michael Smith – looked down and out.

That was until Purkis got on the end of a cross from Nedas Maciulaitis to bullet home a header to send the small pocket of away fans into raptures.

“When Danny is on it, he’s a top, top striker,” said King. “He’s one of the best in this league.

"I thought he was outstanding. He had something different about him because he wasn’t up top on his own.

“He played a little bit wider, but I thought Ned (Maciulaitis), Curtis (Allen) and Danny were phenomenal.

“Listen, Danny is a goal scorer. If we put balls in the box, he’ll attack them. I thought his third goal was amazing.

“We were under the cosh a little bit at that stage, but Ned gets down the left and puts in a wonder ball and Danny does what he does, he gets on the end of it.”

King hailed the character of his team, adding: “I didn’t sleep for nights after the Seaview result, but I'll sleep this week!

“I didn’t have a lot of time to work with the players after Tuesday, but I believe in them.

“I think I’ve got a decent squad. Yes, we had one bad off night, but it doesn’t turn us into a poor team. That’s football.

"I want to be the best manager I can be. I had to react (to the result) the best way I could.

“It was a massive day for us (at Windsor). The new owners have come in...Michael (Smith) has been unbelievable with me.

"He’s been constantly on the telephone, and he sent me messages of support. He wants to try and drive the club forward.

“He was in the crowd at Windsor, and I wanted to make him proud.

"I’m sure he’ll go home over the next few days, and he’ll be as proud as anything with that performance.”

Healy admitted he was shell-shocked with his team’s efforts.

“If you score three goals, either home or away, and don’t win, there must be question marks,” he fumed. “So, we have huge questions to answer.

“I’m the manager, I make the decisions, I make the calls on the players and the shape.

"Did I underestimate what we had in the dressing room before the game? I don’t think so.

“The warnings were there all week after Carrick’s loss at Seaview, absolutely. The players were warned about a reaction.

“They were told to beware of the wounded animal. We knew Carrick had a point to prove.