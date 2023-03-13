The former Crusaders midfielder watched the ball drop onto his right foot before unleashing a shot from distance past Swifts goalkeeper Declan Dunne.

It was the perfect reaction for the ‘Gers from their midweek 5-1 loss to Glentoran and King said it’s a “massive result” as they continue in their bid to finish the season in a European play-off place.

"It's a really important win,” he told Carrick’s club media channel. “We had to dig it out in the end but a bit of quality won us the game and it was a massive reaction to what we had on Tuesday night, so I'm delighted.

Carrick's David Cushley celebrates his stunning goal against Dungannon Swifts

"We've come here previously and really struggled to get results, so for us to come and dig out another win, keep a clean sheet and move onto 37 points - three more than we had last year - more wins than the club has ever had in the Premiership, most clean sheets the club has had in the Premiership - the boys are doing something right.

"The reaction that I got off them today was phenomenal and I can say it now that we're safe and 17 points clear of Dungannon with seven games to go, so it's a massive result for us.

"Dean made a few changes and got a bit of a reaction in the second-half. Clean sheets get you points and they put their bodies on the line.

"Ross (Glendinning) made a couple of saves and even at the end when there's balls coming into the box we won first and second contact. We've dug it out and it's a massive three points."

Captain Cushley missed recent league games against Larne and Portadown but more than made his impact felt upon returning to the starting eleven at Stangmore Park.

"He has done that all his career - usually with his left foot!" added King. “The ball took an age to come down and for him to hit it with his right foot - it's an unbelievable goal.

