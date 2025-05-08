Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Stuart King has made his first signing since being appointed Newry City boss with Thomas Lockhart making a Showgrounds return – and the former Carrick Rangers chief says it acts as a “benchmark” for the quality he wants to bring in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Dungannon Swifts midfielder Lockhart joined Newry in 2020, helping them regain promotion back to the Premiership by winning the Championship title during the 2021/22 campaign under Darren Mullen.

The 31-year-old’s last appearance for Newry came against Larne in January 2024 and he has been playing a key role in the club’s academy set-up alongside the likes of Damien Hillen and Darren King, but will now return to the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s the first step taken by King as he looks to build a squad capable of achieving Premier Intermediate League promotion after Newry suffered a second consecutive relegation last term by finishing bottom of Northern Ireland’s second-tier.

Stuart King with new Newry City signing Thomas Lockhart. (Photo by Brendan Monaghan Photography via Newry City AFC)

“I am really pleased Thomas has decided to come back to The Showgrounds as I know he has been a massive player for the club,” King told the club’s website. “I’ve seen him play and know his talent is top quality and his attitude is first class.

“Hopefully I can use this as the benchmark for the players that I want to bring in. I know Thomas will raise the standards of the group and is vital to what we are trying to achieve.”

One of Lockhart’s last Premiership starts came against King’s Carrick in December 2023 and he insists it was an easy decision to make a return under the former Banbridge Town chief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m delighted to be Stuart’s first signing at The Showgrounds,” said Lockhart. “When Stuart approached me, it was an easy decision, I have a big affinity with the club both playing and coaching underage.

“I don’t like to see the club where they are so if I can play a part in getting the club ultimately to the Premiership I’m excited to be part of that project.”