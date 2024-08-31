Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Carrick Rangers boss Stuart King is drawing inspiration from last week’s Glentoran date – despite defeat by 3-2 and a red card.

​Rangers hit the road today to tackle a Crusaders side unbeaten over the opening three games of the Sports Direct Premiership.

A Rangers squad reshuffle may be required due to injuries and the suspension of Kurtis Forsythe for a red card against the Glens.

However, Rangers boss Stuart King was keen to highlight positives across the performance despite the lack of rewards.

Carrick Rangers boss Stuart King. (Photo by INPHO/Presseye/Stephen Hamilton)

"If we play the way we played (against Glentoran) we're a match for everybody in this league, absolutely no doubt about it,” said King on the club’s official social media platforms. “Everybody can see that but sometimes you don't get what you deserve.

"That's football, there's ups and downs, weeks you're really happy, weeks you're disappointed.

"I credit myself I get the best out of my players and get everything out of them.

"I can genuinely say that (against Glentoran) I got absolutely everything out of every single player on that pitch.

"Yes, we made some wrong decisions but I don't think we deserved not to get at least a point."

He added, as Carrick go in search of a return to the opening day success: “I was really disappointed because we were really competitive.

“We created loads, looked a real threat from set-plays...I thought, overall, our play was really, really good.