Cliftonville celebrate with their fans after they score in the last minute. PIC: INPHO/Jonathan Porter

It looked like King’s men were about to secure a crucial point against Cliftonville in their bid for a European play-off berth come the end of the season, but Casey popped up in the 94th minute to nod home from close range to break Carrick hearts.

That could prove to be an important victory for the Reds, who are embroiled in their own race at the top of the table with Linfield and Larne, as the visitors extended an unbeaten league run to 11 matches.

Carrick’s dire recent record against Cliftonville – they’ve only collected one draw in the last 15 meetings – continued and King wasn’t impressed by the decision to award the late free-kick which Casey scored from after Kyle Cherry had been adjudged to stop an initial cross with his arm.

"I thought we matched one of the best teams in the country and nullified everything they do,” he told the club’s media channel. “I'm proud as hell of my lads.

"I'm so disappointed with the result but they've been carving teams open very easily and they haven't done that to us tonight. Ross (Glendinning) had one save to make in the first-half.

"We didn't create very much ourselves but a point would have been huge for us tonight and a decision has cost us. We have to defend that cross a hell of a lot better with 20 seconds to go - someone has to put their head on it or come and punch it or collect it. He has headed the ball on the six-yard line.

"The decision is shocking to get a free-kick, but we have to do better to defend that and we've been done in the last 10 seconds of a game because we haven't defended a crossed ball. We've lost out on a massive point."

Rather than focus on the negatives of such a disappointing defeat, King says he will instead direct his attention to the positives.

"You can be negative if you want or really positive about it,” he added. “I'm a positive person and I'm delighted with every one of them.

"They've had a lapse in the last 10 seconds which has cost us, but if they give me that every single week then we're doing alright. Everyone watching that tonight will be going away a proud Carrick fan.

"We haven't got anything from it but we emptied the tanks and I'm devastated for them. They are hurting and we need to regroup. They've a couple of weeks off now and we can regroup and get everyone back fit because a few boys are running on empty there. We move on and hopefully we can get a few more results."

James Teelan made his Carrick debut after joining on loan from Crusaders on Thursday and King is confident the ex-Newry City winger will be able to show his attacking qualities in upcoming matches.

"He worked his socks off,” he said. “It's probably a game where we're not going to see the best of what he brings to the team.