Stuart King reveals 'mentor' who played key role in Newry City decision and why it's 'the best job I could have got'

Stuart King admits his relationship with Newry City legend Darren Mullen played a big part in him taking over at The Showgrounds and feels he can “make a difference”.

Mullen played a key role in reforming Newry City in 2013 and managed the club over 400 times, remarkably guiding them from the Mid-Ulster ranks into the Premiership within five years.

Upon their relegation from Northern Ireland’s top-flight, Mullen once again secured promotion by winning the Championship title and helped them preserve Premiership status before stepping down.

He returned to the dugout in October following Barry Gray’s departure but was unable to stop Newry suffering back-to-back relegations, dropping into the Premier Intermediate League ahead of next season.

Stuart King has been appointed Newry City manager. (Photo by Newry City AFC)

Former Carrick Rangers boss King has now taken over – his first role since departing Taylors Avenue last year – and will be tasked with helping Newry bounce back.

"I got asked would I be interested about a month ago and went to meet the board and Darren,” King told the club’s media channel. “Darren is someone I really look up to.

"He helped me through my badges and was like a mentor to me. He’s someone I really trust and when he asks you as part of a group who want you to come to the club then you have to take interest in that.

"He’s someone I really trust and that was a big thing about it. I think I can make a difference.

"The set-up is unreal, it’s better than most Premiership teams...it’s up to me now to get a competitive team, get the fans on board and make everyone feel wanted and appreciated.”

Having arrived at Carrick from Banbridge Town, King created history by securing the club’s best-ever Premiership finish two seasons on the trot and last term led them into the European play-offs having amassed a record 50 points.

Former Linfield winger King departed Carrick in October after a difficult start to the campaign and stayed involved in the Irish League through work as a pundit for BBC, but now feels ready to get back to what he does best.

"I enjoyed my eight months,” added King. “I went away with work, had lots of time with my family and did a lot of things that I haven’t been able to do.

"Being a manager takes up your whole life. I made it known that I wanted to get back in but I wasn’t going to just jump at anything...there have been offers but it had to be right.

"This is ideal for me, it’s probably the best job I could have got. I’m delighted that they came to me and it’s something I wanted to do.

"I enjoyed doing the press, TV and radio, hopefully I can still do that when I can, but I’m a football manager, a coach and feel I can get the best out of people...I feel I’ve done that in previous jobs.

"I’m really excited. It’s a fresh start, a clean slate and something that really excites me.

"It’s a brilliant project, it’s close to home, my in-laws are from Newry and it’s something I can build and make a difference with...it’s about putting smiles on people’s faces.