Stunning Shay McCartan strike helps Portadown secure Premiership victory over defending champions Larne

Shay McCartan’s first Premiership goal since joining Portadown this summer was certainly worth the wait as the ex-Glentoran ace’s stunning moment of magic helped Niall Currie’s side secure a 2-1 comeback win over defending champions Larne.

The Inver Reds, who were coming off a heavy UEFA Conference League defeat to Shamrock Rovers on Thursday evening, took a first half lead through an unfortunate own goal from Ports goalkeeper Aaron McCarey – Conor McKendry’s initial shot rebounding back off the post before going in off the former Cliftonville shot-stopper.

However, the hosts equalised in the 64th minute as Eamon Fyfe powered his header home a pinpoint Paul McElroy cross and just as it looked like the points would be shared in County Armagh, McCartan’s audacious lob from inside his own half sailed over Rohan Ferguson’s head.

