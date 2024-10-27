Stunning Shay McCartan strike helps Portadown secure Premiership victory over defending champions Larne
The Inver Reds, who were coming off a heavy UEFA Conference League defeat to Shamrock Rovers on Thursday evening, took a first half lead through an unfortunate own goal from Ports goalkeeper Aaron McCarey – Conor McKendry’s initial shot rebounding back off the post before going in off the former Cliftonville shot-stopper.
However, the hosts equalised in the 64th minute as Eamon Fyfe powered his header home a pinpoint Paul McElroy cross and just as it looked like the points would be shared in County Armagh, McCartan’s audacious lob from inside his own half sailed over Rohan Ferguson’s head.
It’s another early blow for Tiernan Lynch’s side in their quest to secure a Gibson Cup hat-trick with this already a third league defeat of the campaign – they lost only two times in 38 matches in the entirety of last season.
