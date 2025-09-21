It was a positive weekend for Northern Ireland supporters as Dan Ballard, Conor Hazard and Brodie Spencer all made their respective injury returns.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trio missed this month’s 2026 World Cup qualifying double-header against Luxembourg and Germany, but could now be in line to make a welcome return for October’s showdowns with Slovakia and the Germans at Windsor Park.

Ballard sat out for almost a month following an injury suffered on Premier League duty with Sunderland and was called upon on Sunday as an early substitute in their draw with Aston Villa after the Black Cats were reduced to 10 men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He played 54 minutes in defence alongside Trai Hume as Regis Le Bris’ side continued their fine start to life back in England’s top-flight.

Daniel Ballard and Robin Roefs of Sunderland react after the Premier League match between Sunderland and Aston Villa at Stadium of Light on September 21, 2025 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

It’s fair to say Sunderland fans welcomed Ballard’s return and were impressed by how quickly he got back up to speed, with Johnny saying on X: “Dan Ballard is an unsung hero today, and absolute colossus of a man, who can dominate at the back and front, honestly, if we need a goal late in games, I’d put him up front!”

Goalkeeper Hazard has been out of action since June with his last match coming in Northern Ireland’s 2-1 friendly defeat against Denmark.

The 27-year-old was back on the bench for Plymouth Argyle in Saturday’s home defeat to Peterborough United – the first time he has been included in a matchday squad this season – and having racked up 25 Championship appearances last term, Hazard will hope to win back his number one spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With an injury doubt surrounding Pierce Charles after he underwent shoulder surgery, Hazard could be competing against Bailey Peacock-Farrell to start between the sticks next month.

Plymouth head coach Tom Cleverly said on Hazard ahead of their weekend fixture: "Conor should be in the squad on Saturday. A good character and a leader to have around, especially when you miss Joe (Edwards) for three games."

Meanwhile, Spencer played 90 minutes for Oxford United as they got back to winnings ways with a 3-1 Championship triumph at Bristol City on Sunday.

The 21-year-old suffered an injury during last month’s cup defeat to Premier League outfit Brighton.