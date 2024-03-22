Northern Ireland’s Trai Hume. PIC: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

​Michael O’Neill’s side ended what was a disappointing UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign on a major high as Isaac Price and Dion Charles helped secure a 2-0 victory over the Danes at Windsor Park in November.

Hume, who received his award last week from fellow international Corry Evans after being named Northern Ireland Player of the Year for 2023, will have a big role to play in the coming years alongside the likes of Liverpool’s Conor Bradley and Southampton midfielder Shea Charles as O’Neill’s men look to make it back to playing in major competitions.



The 22-year-old started his senior career at Linfield before making the move to Championship club Sunderland in 2022 and has went on to become one of their star performers, even earning transfer links to Premier League sides in recent windows.

Despite suffering seven defeats in 10 qualifying matches – Northern Ireland defeated San Marino twice alongside their Denmark success – Hume believes the squad can build on the positives ahead of a double-header of friendlies against Romania and Scotland.

“We are a a young squad, we have to keep building,” he said. “The last campaign we lost a lot of games very closely so it’s a tough one to take but beating Denmark 2-0, I hope for a lot of players we can build on that, we can gain confidence going into these games.”

Elsewhere, St Mirren midfielder Caolan Boyd-Munce is looking to earn his first senior Northern Ireland cap in Bucharest after impressing in the Scottish Premiership this season.

The 24-year-old has made 27 league appearances for Lisburn-born Stephen Robinson’s side throughout this campaign as they aim to seal a top-half finish, currently sitting fifth – six points ahead of seventh-placed Dundee.

Boyd-Munce, a former youth international, has been named in a senior squad four times, including in November, but hasn’t yet earned a maiden cap.

That could change over the coming days as Boyd-Munce, who progressed through the ranks at Irish League outfit Glentoran, targets the next step in his career.

"My next step has to be to get my first cap,” he said. "I think this is my fourth call-up but it’s the first one where I have been in from the start. The others I’ve been on stand-by.

"I do feel ready for it. I feel comfortable with where I’m at. I’m understanding the game a lot more up here (in Scotland).

"I have come through the academy since I was 10 or 11 so to play for the senior team would be brilliant.

"I’ve been involved for 13 years. We’ll see what happens."