Sunderland’s academy manager Robin Nicholls feels spending this season on loan with Cliftonville represents a “great opportunity” for Tom Lavery to gain senior experience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old defender has progressed through the youth ranks at the Premier League newcomers and was involved with a senior squad including the likes of Northern Ireland internationals Trai Hume and Dan Ballard throughout pre-season.

Lavery played 45 minutes in each of Sunderland’s friendlies against Sevilla and Portuguese giants Sporting before starting in Saturday’s clash against LaLiga side Rayo Vallecano.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He becomes Jim Magilton’s sixth summer signing following the arrivals of PJ Morrison, Conor Falls, Conor Barr, Rhyss Campbell and Adebayo Fapetu.

Tom Lavery has joined Cliftonville on loan from Sunderland. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Lavery made 18 Premier League Two appearances for Sunderland’s U21s last season, providing two assists as they reached the last-16 before losing out to West Ham United.

He was named on the bench seven times in the Championship over the past two years and Lavery could be in line to make his Cliftonville debut in Saturday’s fixture at home to Coleraine.

“This loan presents a great opportunity for Tommy to continue developing in senior football,” said Nicholls. “He has spent most of this pre-season with our first team, so he has been exposed to a high level of competition and training for several weeks now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are grateful that Cliftonville will present an opportunity for him to continue his learning and development.”