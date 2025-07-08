Sunderland reward 'professionalism and consistency' of Northern Ireland youth international with first professional contract
The 18-year-old goalkeeper has progressed through the ranks at Sunderland and made 20 U18 Premier League appearances for the Black Cats last term.
Metcalf was called into Northern Ireland’s U19 squad for European Championship qualifiers against Denmark, Israel and Albania in November and was also involved with the U17s in 2022.
He’s part of a strong Northern Irish presence at the Stadium of Light with Dan Ballard and Trai Hume helping Sunderland seal Premier League promotion last term while Rhys Walsh starred for the club’s U21s and Coleraine youngster Matthew Burns recently joined.
Metcalf has signed his maiden professional deal alongside team-mate Ben Kindon.
Academy Manager Robin Nicholls said: "It’s a great moment for both Ben Kindon and Ben Metcalf and their families to sign their first professional contracts.
"These are special milestones that reflect years of dedication, sacrifice, and commitment.
"Ben Kindon stepped into the U21s early last season and showed his composure and growing influence in possession, while Ben Metcalf has displayed professionalism and consistency throughout his time in the Academy.
"We’re delighted they will continue their development with us at Sunderland AFC."
A further post on the club’s website read: “Ben Metcalf has been a regular between the sticks for our U18s, making 21 appearances across the season.
"Another product in the long line of successful goalkeepers at the AoL, Ben’s strong form was recently recognised with a call-up to the Northern Ireland U19s.”
