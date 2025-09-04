Sunderland star Trai Hume admits Northern Ireland experience has helped prepare him for life in the Premier League

Northern Ireland star Trai Hume feels playing on the international stage has helped prepare him perfectly for stepping up to Premier League level with Sunderland.

Hume, who has been named captain once again for September’s 2026 World Cup qualifying double-header against Luxembourg and Germany, has played every minute of the Black Cats’ three matches since booking a return to England’s top-flight.

Sunderland have enjoyed a solid start, picking up an opening day win over West Ham United, where Northern Ireland’s Dan Ballard got on the scoresheet, before responding to defeat against Burnley by beating Brentford 2-1 on Saturday.

It’s the latest step in what has been a remarkable rise for Hume, who arrived at the Stadium of Light from Linfield in 2022 when Sunderland still sat in League One.

Trai Hume playing for Sunderland during their Premier League win over Brentford. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The 23-year-old Ballymena native has developed into a crucial player for both club and country, racking up 22 international caps since making his debut against Hungary in March 2022.

During that time, Hume has came up against the likes of Denmark and Switzerland while experiencing intense atmospheres which has helped set him up for Sunderland success.

"It probably has helped me in a way to get used to the top players, that top level and how concentrated you have to be in the game for the whole 90 minutes," said Hume. "I've always said I wanted to test myself at the highest level so getting the chance to do that this season is a dream come true.

"Hopefully I'll just keep playing games and keep being able to do that."

Hume reportedly received widespread interest from clubs in England and across Europe during the recent transfer window, but quickly ended any speculation by signing a new long-term contract at Sunderland.

"Ever since I signed for the club in League One I've loved every second of it," he added. "It does feel that wee bit better that you've helped Sunderland from where they were in League One, the whole way up to where we belong.

"Obviously you can sign for a Premier League club and it's still the same thing, you're still getting to play in the Premier League, but it does bring that extra bit of emotion into it that you've done it the whole way through.