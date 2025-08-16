Sunderland star Trai Hume set to complete boyhood dream with culmination of journey from Irish League to Premier League

Northern Ireland international Trai Hume is set to achieve a boyhood dream on Saturday afternoon with the completion of his journey from Irish League to Premier League in Sunderland’s season opener against West Ham United.

The 23-year-old, who signed a new long-term contract with the Black Cats earlier this week, gained senior experience at Linfield and Ballymena United (loan) before making a move across the water to Sunderland.

Hume has since played his part in propelling the Stadium of Light club from League One to the pinnacle of English football, and they’re now set to play their first Premier League match since 2017 when the Hammers visit on Saturday.

It’s the latest chapter in what has been a remarkable rise for Ballymena boy Hume, who has established himself as a key player for both club and country.

He has racked up 22 international caps, captaining Northern Ireland earlier this year during friendlies against Denmark and Iceland, and will now join team-mates Conor Bradley and Justin Devenny amongst the world’s elite alongside Dan Ballard.

Hume has played virtually every minute across the past two seasons for Sunderland, including in their Championship play-off victory over Sheffield United at Wembley, and he admits this weekend has been a lifelong ambition.

“My standout moment was getting promoted to the Premier League,” he told the club’s website. “Since I was no age, I wanted to play in the Premier League.

“Being able to have the chance to do that this weekend is exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time. It’s what I’ve worked so hard for to have the chance to do that.

“Other than that, maybe Ballard’s goal (in play-off semi-final win over Coventry City). That might have been a wee bit better!”

Hume is under no illusions about the difficulty of the task awaiting Sunderland with promoted teams continuing to struggle preserving top-flight status.

Across the past two seasons, all six promoted teams have suffered immediate relegation back to the Championship, but Sunderland have brought in experienced top-flight stars including former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, who has been named club captain.

“It’s going to hard and it’s going to be the toughest season for most of the boys in there,” added Hume. “We’ve made new signings that have come from big clubs but for all the boys that have brought us from League One to the Championship and up into the Premier League, it’s going to be the toughest year of our lives in football.