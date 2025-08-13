Sunderland take Glentoran pair on trial as Irish League youngsters experience 'incredible level'

Premier League newcomers Sunderland have taken Glentoran’s teenage duo Cal Weatherup and Daniel Beatty on trial with the pair getting the opportunity to experience an “incredible level”.

Highly-rated striker Weatherup signed his maiden professional contract with the Glens earlier this summer after helping their Colts side secure Harry Cavan Youth Cup glory last season – the East Belfast club’s first competition success in 30 years.

The 17-year-old featured during pre-season for Declan Devine’s senior team, coming off the bench against fellow Premiership outfit Glenavon and also scored twice in a win over Ballymacash Rangers.

He won the 2023/24 NIFL Academy League title with Glentoran and made his Premiership debut in April 2024.

Cal Weatherup signed his first professional contract with Glentoran earlier this summer. (Photo by Glentoran FC)

Beatty scored 10 goals during their U16 Academy League triumph – only Joel Kerr, who has since joined West Ham United, netted more – and the teenager is also getting a chance to impress the Black Cats’ coaching staff.

Sunderland have previously looked to the Irish League for talent with Glentoran’s Rhys Walsh and Coleraine’s Matthew Burns making moves in recent years while Northern Ireland stars Trai Hume and Daniel Ballard helped them seal Premier League promotion.

"Two of our Academy talents, Cal Weatherup and Daniel Beatty, are currently on trial with English Premier League side Sunderland,” posted Glentoran. “Cal, who signed his first professional contract with the Glens and Daniel are making the most of their time with the Black Cats, training in first-class facilities and experiencing football at an incredible level.

“Both players are a great example of the pathway available to young players at the Glentoran Academy.”

After handing Weatherup his maiden professional contract, Glens boss Devine predicted he could have a bright future and was capable of stepping up to senior level.

“Cal is a very exciting young player with a great attitude and a real hunger to learn,” he said. “He has been outstanding at Academy level and has already shown in pre-season training that he is more than capable of stepping into the senior environment.

“His movement, sharpness in the final third and natural instinct for goal really stand out for a player of his age.

"He also understands that this is just the start. We have spoken about the demands of breaking into the first team and he knows that if he keeps applying himself and developing his game, the opportunity will come.

“We are delighted to have him sign his first professional contract with the club and I look forward to helping him grow as both a footballer and a person.”

Upon signing his deal, Weatherup said: “I have been part of the Glentoran Academy for years, so to sign my first professional contract with the club means everything to me and my family.

“My aim now is to keep improving, earn the right to represent Glentoran at first team level and get regular minutes on the pitch.

