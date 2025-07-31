SUPERCUPNI 2025: Manchester United and Southampton set for Premier Section final showdown

Kai Rooney's Manchester United are into the SuperCupNI Premier Section final. (Photo by Stephen Hamilton/Presseye)

It was crunch time in the Boys’ Premier section of the Budget Energy SuperCupNI, with just four teams remaining in the Cup competition.

With not a ticket to be had at the Coleraine Showgrounds, the lucky fans in attendance were in anticipation as Manchester United faced off against impressive local side, Co Down, and it was a battle of attrition.

United enjoyed the majority of possession but were frustrated by a resolute Down defence who gave away no easy balls. It was actually the Mournemen who had the best chances of the half, with Zak Magowan firing over from range after four minutes.

On 11 minutes, the English side had a great opportunity when a long throw in sent an attacker through on goal, but he managed to stand on the ball rather than strike home as Down escaped. On the half-hour mark Mason Ayre tried his luck for the county from all of 20 yards, but once more he couldn’t keep his effort under the crossbar as the players hit half-time scoreless.

After the break, it was United who became the more threatening of the two teams, and seven minutes into the second period they went close through Pharell Silvester, who forced a fine save from the Down stopper.

Just 60 seconds later however, United did take the lead and it would prove to be decisive. Emmanuel Ziro running into the Down box before rounding the keeper and cooly slotting home to bring the crowd to its feet.

The local side continued to push forward in an attempt to rescue the game and went close when Fintan McArdle shot just wide from an acute angle. However, that was as close as they came and United held on for a place in tomorrow’s final.

In that final, United will meet Southampton, who had a glorious 4-1 win over Hamilton Academical at Riada Stadium in Ballymoney.

The star of the show was undoubtedly the Saints’ number nine George Robinson, who smashed home a hat-trick to claim the match ball. Archie Lovatt also got one for the English side as they led 4-0 at the break.

Hamilton got one back through Josh Carson but a comeback was always going to be beyond their reach.

Elsewhere in the section, Co Antrim managed to book a place in the final of the Bowl after defeating local rivals Fermanagh 3-1 at Parker Avenue this afternoon. They will meet another nearby side in Co Armagh, who won their semi-final 2-1 against West Cork.

Meanwhile at Broughshane, Japanese club Ichifuna progressed to the Globe Final after seeing off Tigres 1-0. They will be joined in the final by Intercontinental FC, who defeated Scotland’s Glasgow Rangers 2-1.